It seems impossible now, but Luke Combs was rejected by The Voice. He’s selling out stadiums. He’ll likely have his 14th consecutive number one with “The Kind of Love We Make.” But once upon a time, he never made it through the audition rounds for the NBC show.

Talking to the Full Send Podcast, Combs said that they thought he was “too boring.”

“I tell them I want to do a country song, and they are like, ‘Oh, well, you didn’t sing country before,'” he began. “I’m like, ‘So I have to sing one kind [of music]? The show is just about being a singer.’ There’s got to be some sort of angle. I got a letter back after the next audition–which, I made it through–and they told me, essentially, I was too boring to be on television. I didn’t make it on the show. I still have the letter in storage that’s like, “You’re a great singer, but…” Essentially, it’s about ratings, right?”

He never made it to the screen. And now, he’s one of the biggest stars in country music. If he isn’t the biggest, it’s Morgan Wallen. He conceded that on the same appearance.

Luke Combs Welcomes His First Child

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child on Father’s Day. And on Friday, his third full-length album, Growin’ Up, arrives. The year has been a big one for the North Carolina native that was once turned down by The Voice.

At CMA Fest, he celebrated his nine most recent number ones with an outdoor BMI number ones party in front of 8,000 fans. Surely, it won’t be long until another party is required, as “The Kind of Love We Make” is well on its way to joining the club.

On the Road in 2022

Luke Combs sold out his first two stadiums earlier this year with stops in Seattle and Denver. He’ll try to do it again much closer to home on July 30. Then, he’ll headline Atlanta’s Mercesdes-Benz Stadium. He’ll be joined there by Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade. It’s gonna be a hot one in the Peach State.

Combs will perform at a trio of Canadian festivals this summer. He’ll be at Cavendish Beach Music Festival on July 7, Festival D’Ete International De Quebec on July 8 and RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa on July 9.

He will begin the full support tour for the new record with a pair of dates at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine on Labor Day. The tour rolls on through December. It concludes on December 9 & 10 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. To see when the show is coming to your town, visit his website.