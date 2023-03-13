Luke Combs Scores 15th No. 1 Single With ‘Going, Going, Gone’

Luke Combs scored his 15th consecutive No. 1 single as “Going, Going, Gone” ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart this week. Each of Luke’s 15 officially released singles has reached the top of either the Billboard Country Airplay Chart or Mediabase Country Chart.

Luke’s latest chart-topping hit comes about two weeks before he’s set to release his new studio album, Gettin’ Old, on March 24. The 18-track album was co-produced by Luke, Chip Matthews, and Jonathan Singleton. Gettin’ Old will be Luke’s fourth full-length album, following 2022’s Growin’ Up, 2019’s What You See is What You Get, and 2017’s This One’s For You.

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” said Luke Combs. “One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now. But at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record. And I hope you love it as much as we do.”

World Tour Is Almost Sold Out

Luke has already unveiled three tracks from the upcoming project, including “Joe,” “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” and lead single “Love You Anyway.”

The North Carolina native will support the new album during his upcoming World Tour that begins on March 25 with a sold-out show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The tour features 39 shows across three continents and 16 countries. The tour includes international stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France, and Belgium. Only a couple of dates still have available tickets.

Luke’s upcoming album follows another banner year in 2022 for the 32-year-old. He was named CMA Entertainer of the Year for the second-consecutive year this past November.

‘Gettin’ Old’ Track List & Songwriters