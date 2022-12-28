Luke Combs Shares a Preview of Another New Unreleased Song, ‘Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old’

Genuine good ole boy Luke Combs has seen his country music stardom rise to the very top of the industry, so it’s always exciting when he previews new music. He’s back at it again with an anthem that should be super relatable for people around his same age who sometimes feel stuck somewhere between Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old.

The song resonates thanks to the authentically honest and contemplative style of Comb’s lyrics that are so broadly appealing to his massive fanbase. As usual, the big guy flexes his vocal cords and shows off one of the most booming voices in all of music. The theme of his new song immediately gave me the same positive vibes as a few of my favorite deep cuts about the growing pains associated with life’s maturation process, Borrowed Time by Jon Pardi, Babies by Kasey Tyndall, and Growing Up Is Getting Old by Jason Michael Carrol. The song is also an obvious continuation of the stories told on his most recent album, Growin Up,

Luke Combs Shows Off Acoustic Version of Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old

It’s not the first time that Luke Combs has previewed the song. He also released an acoustic version of Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old on YouTube last year. In the video, he’s seen strumming one of the coolest-looking custom guitars that I’ve ever seen. Would love to hear the story behind that work of art sometime…

He also previously posted a rugged clip of him rocking out the vocals of the song in the studio as he explored the song in its earliest phases.

He Also Just Recently Shared A Preview Of Another New Song

Luke Combs has ended the year by previewing two new tracks. With the momentum of new music already out there to get the people going, 2023 could be a huge year for Combs to continue his run as arguably the most prominent name in country music. He recently shared that he’s taking a little time off the big stage to recharge his batteries outside in a deer stand though. Hunting is one of those experiences that teaches you a lesson no matter what happens. It can be a good place to brainstorm new songs too.

Just a few weeks ago, Combs shared a preview of his unreleased song Tattoo On A Sunburn.

The song reminisces about a past romantic entanglement with seemingly positive vibes. It’s clear the relationship has come and gone but the good memories and a literal tattoo still remain. The song preview ends with a light-hearted reference comparing the feeling of casual heartbreak to the sting of getting a tattoo on sunburnt skin.