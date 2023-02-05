Luke Combs Shares Touching Background Behind ‘Going Going Gone’ Ahead Of Tonight’s Grammys

Country music singer Luke Combs is ready for tonight’s 65th annual Grammy Awards. Not only is the country music hitmaker up for three Grammy Awards, but he is also one of the several big names heading onto the stage later tonight to perform during the annual event.

Combs took a moment ahead of tonight’s (Sunday, February 5) Grammy Awards performance to discuss Going, Going, Gone, the song he is performing tonight. During the pre-awards discussion, Combs gave fans a bit of background on the country music ballad.

“I’m going to be doing a song of mine called Going, Going, Gone from my last album that [I] and two of my friends wrote when we were in Montana,” Luke Combs says during a pre-awards show get-together. Combs adds that he has “always loved this song and always believed in it ever since we wrote it.”

Luke Combs Shares That He Is “Nervous” About Performing Going, Going, ]Gone At Grammys

Luke Combs adds that he’s excited for fans to hear him perform the Going, Going, Gone country music ballad during the 65th annual Grammy Awards. However, the star says, he is a little nervous because the song is a little “different from things that we’ve done in the past.”

The singer continues on to say he’s excited about those tuning into the 2023 Grammy Awards to hear him perform. He may “gain a couple of fans somehow,” with this performance Combs says. “So that would be fun.”

The singer says that he’s looking forward to music lovers who “maybe never heard of me or listen to me before” getting the chance to hear him sing. Combs goes on to say that he hopes listeners will see the performance and think “‘Oh, this guy’s not so bad.”

The country music hitmaker shares that he always knew he would work in the music industry in some manner. However, he was never quite sure how, exactly, that would come to fruition early on.

“I went into it with an open mind of, I know I can do this in some capacity, and then ultimately figuring out what that is has led me to here,” the singer relates.

Going, Going, Gone Is Finding Success As A Single From Combs’s Third Studio Album Growin’ Up

Luke Combs co-wrote Going, Going, Gone alongside James McNair and Ray Fulcher. The song was released as a single in the winter of 2022. It is the stand-out track from the singer’s Growin’ Up album which dropped just last summer.

While Luke Combs is prepping for his live performance during the February 5 Grammy Awards, the singer is also up for three Grammys himself. Combs has received nods for three Grammys tonight including Best Country Duo/Group Performance for Outrunnin’ Your Memory, Best Country Song Doin’ This, and Best Country Album, the chart-topping 2022 fan-favorite album, Growin’ Up.