Luke Combs Shares the Touching Inspiration Behind His Cover of ‘Fast Car’

Fans had been waiting for what seemed like forever for Luke Combs to release Gettin’ Old. More specifically, they were looking forward to a couple of songs that Combs had previewed on the internet. His cover of the Tracy Chapman classic “Fast Car” was chief among those songs. They finally got to hear it yesterday. Spoiler alert: Luke did the tune justice.

The song does raise a few questions, though. Luke Combs isn’t usually one to add cover songs to his albums. Instead, he prefers to write or co-write the bulk of his output. Recently, Combs appeared on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country to discuss the new album. While he was there, he shared the touching story behind the cover song.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

‘Fast Car’ Was Luke Combs’ ‘First Favorite Song’

Discussing the inspiration behind the cover, Luke Combs said, “It’s my first favorite song probably ever. I remember listening to that song with my dad in his truck when I was probably four.” Combs went on to say that his father had a cassette tape of Chapman’s debut album. They would ride around in his brown F-150 with a camper shell and listen to that tape all the time. All these years later, he was able to cover the song and introduce it to some folks who may not have heard it otherwise.

Luke Combs didn’t just gain an appreciation for Tracy Chapman from those days riding around with his dad. He also learned to love cassette tapes. He currently has a healthy collection of cassettes and his dad’s old copy of Chapman’s album is among them. Combs told Bannen that his dad gave him the Chapman album they listened to all those years ago. “I have the original cassette. My dad brought it to me a couple of years ago.” He added that the tape is in his shop with the rest of his collection.

“The only music I have in my shop is a cassette player. I love to go to antique stores and just… get a bunch of cassette tapes for 50 cents and some of the best records of all time are on cassette.”

‘Fast Car’

Tracy Chapman released “Fast Car” as the lead single from her 1988 self-titled debut album. The song went on to become a top 10 hit in the United States and the UK. Additionally, it brought Chapman a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Despite the poppy folk arrangement of the song, the lyrics depict a gritty and realistic story of a couple hoping to work their way out of poverty. According to About Tracy Chapman, “Fast Car” was not an autobiographical song. However, Chapman’s upbringing inspired the story.

Chapman said that her songs generally represent “the world that I saw when I was growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, coming from a working-class background… I was just watching people, being in a community of people who were struggling.”