Luke Combs Sings ‘When It Rains, It Pours’ in Pouring Rain at Seattle Concert: VIDEO

The ascent of Luke Combs has been fast. The 32-year-old released his debut album just five years ago, and now he’s selling out stadiums. Last weekend, it was Lumen Field in Seattle’s turn to host the 2020 Entertainer of the Year. Hard rains tried to damper the evening, but neither Combs nor the audience allowed it. He took to social media on Tuesday to share video of a drenched singalong to his hit “When it Rains, It Pours.”

Oh, Lord, when it rains it POURS! 2 stadium shows down. 1 to go. Atlanta, you’re up next!#LukeInSeattle

Video: @zackmassey pic.twitter.com/VuLNeni152 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) June 7, 2022

Lumen Stadium holds about 72,000 people. Watching a celebration like this one is quite a sight to behold. The clip that Combs shared was professionally edited, so perhaps there’s something bigger coming? Until then, here’s another, more complete fan-shot version of the performance.

Combs already sold out Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, and as he gears up to perform at CMA Fest, he’s already alerting the fans in Atlanta that they’re up next. He’ll make a stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30.

Following the Seattle performance, Combs shared a few photos to Instagram reflecting on his rise to country stardom. “When I was 15, I had a running back’s dreams but never did run too far… Thankfully the @broncos and @seahawks have made this ol’ boy’s dreams come true by getting to play in NFL stadiums! Thank you for an unforgettable night and braving the rain with me, Seattle!”

Luke Combs will have plenty of good company at the home of the Falcons, as Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade join the bill. You can snag tickets via Ticketmaster.

His tour continues throughout North America stopping at amphitheaters, arenas and festivals until December. After CMA Fest, he’ll spend a few weeks in Canada. First is the Cavendish Beach Music Festival at Prince Edward Island on July 7. He’ll then take the show to Festival D’Ete International De Quebec in Quebec City on July 8 and RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa on July 9.

He’s back stateside with the Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio on July 23 and the aforementioned stop in Georgia. Combs will take some time off in August before getting back at it on Labor Day weekend. He’ll take the show coast-to-coast–from Bangor, ME to Lake Tahoe, Nev. before the year is finished. Check out the full list of dates at his site.

The new Luke Combs record is also on the way. Growin’ Up is everywhere on June 24 and will feature 12 new tracks including the recent single “Tomorrow Me.” He’s eased a bit more, though. “The Kind of Love We Make” is coming on June 17, and fans were able to hear a bit of “On the Other Line” recently via social media.