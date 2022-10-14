Luke Combs Smashes Multiple Records with His 2023 World Tour

Luke Combs has a massive stadium tour on deck for 2023. And he sold out 37 of the 39 shows the day that tickets went on sale. He set new marks for fastest sell outs ever at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. and at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. He also had the fastest sell out ever for a first time performer in any genre at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

In addition to those marks, he became the first international artist ever to sell out entire tours in Australia and New Zealand. It’s among the fastest selling shows by a country artist in the United Kingdom.

The tour will hit three continents and 16 countries next year. He’s already adding new shows to some of the markets that sold out quickly. London, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney have additional dates. Maybe he’ll add some more to the United States.

He’s taking a ton of amazing guests out on the road with him. Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Brent Cobb and Flatland Cavalry will join him for the North American tour stops. Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman join him overseas. It’s one of the most ambitious outings in country music history, and fans proved they wanted to see it when tickets went on sale. Luke Combs is worldwide.

He isn’t just selling out stadiums. He’s setting records on the charts, too. “The Kind of Love We Make” is the 14th consecutive song that he’s released as a single to hit number one. It peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200, too. He’s dropping his next single soon. That’s “Going, Going, Gone.” It will almost assuredly be at the top of the charts before the year is through.

Luke Combs Kicks Off His Stadium Tour in March

The first show of the Luke Combs stadium tour is on March 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. But he has some work to do before then. He’s still out on his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour right now. Most of those stops are two nights at the same shed or arena. Next up is North Charleston Coliseum this weekend in South Carolina. He heads to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville for a pair of dates next weekend. This run also takes him across Canada in December until he concludes at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on December 9 & 10.

If you want to see him in 2023, you’re going to have plenty of chances. But with the tickets sold out everywhere, it may cost you. He’s at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on April 15. He’s also everywhere from Pittsburgh to Chicago and from St. Louis to Philadelphia. He’ll have a big show in his home state of North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 15. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.