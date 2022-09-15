Luke Combs Belts Snippet of Unreleased Song Written With Brent Cobb: WATCH

On Wednesday afternoon, country music star Luke Combs treated his fanbase to a snippet of an unreleased song he wrote with Brent Cobb. The country singer performed a portion of the new track as he recorded himself singing and playing the guitar. The song might not be finished yet, and we may only hear a small section of the song, but it’s already got his fans excited to hear more.

Luke Combs has been a busy guy in recent months. He’s currently touring the nation after releasing his newest album Growin’ Up in late June. Additionally, he just announced the dates and locations for his 2023 world tour last week. Yet he’s made sure to find time in his busy schedule to continue to work on new material. And it sounds like he’s got another good one in the bag that he wrote with Brent Cobb and Aaron Raitiere.

“Days like these, are worth more than gold. But they can’t be bought, and they can’t be sold,” Combs sings as he plays his acoustic guitar.

The 32-year-old musician recorded himself performing a stripped down acoustic version of the new song. Combs posted the clip on his Instagram account for his 4.5 million followers to get a sneak peek of the upcoming track. He joked that his guitar playing isn’t up to par and that he made funny facial expressions in the video. But for some reason we don’t think his fans will hold it against him. They’re just likely thrilled to already hear new music out of him.

“Wrote this one yesterday with @brent_cobb and @aaronraitiere. Loved it and thought y’all might wanna hear it. Disclaimer: This video may contain sub-par guitar playing and less than desirable facial expressions,” Luke Combs amusingly wrote on his Instagram post.

As mentioned, the country music star just announced the dates and locations for his 2023 world tour. Luke Combs may already be on the road in support of his latest album, but he’s now booked through at least October of 2023.

On September 8th, Combs posted the big announcement on social media while also revealing his opening acts for the 2023 tour. For part of the tour, fans will see special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb. Later in the tour, other locations will see Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman open up for Luke Combs.

3 continents. 16 countries. 35 concerts. This is my 2023 World Tour!⁰⁰Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members).



Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, September 16. pic.twitter.com/qJlBHlhSx8 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) September 8, 2022

The country singer’s current tour comes to an end in early December. He’ll take a few well-deserved months off the road, but then things kick back into high gear for Combs and his band. Starting in late March, Combs is playing more show in America. Then, he’ll to head to Canada to perform a pair of shows before continuing the American leg of the tour.

In August, Luke Combs is heading overseas to Europe and Australia performing for two months. By the time the world tour comes to a close in mid-October, Combs will have played on 3 continents and in 16 countries.

In fact, tickets go on sale for his 2023 world tour tomorrow on Friday, September 16. You can visit Luke Combs’ website for more ticket information and further tour details.