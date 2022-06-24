Luke Combs Speaks on Competing Musically With Morgan Wallen: ‘Any Business Is Competitive’

Country music superstar Luke Combs has a lot to celebrate in his life right now; his album released today, June 24, he’s going on his own stadium tour starting in the Fall, and his wife just gave birth to their first child. He’s one of the biggest country stars in the country right now, and he commented on that fact in a recent interview with the Full Send Podcast, per Billboard.

When asked who he thinks is the reigning country music star right now, Combs replied, “That’s tough. Me or Wallen for sure, I think.” Truly, Morgan Wallen is a huge name in country music right now as well. His January 2021 album, Dangerous: The Double Album, has spent 62 nonconsecutive and 51 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. He broke the record for most weeks on the chart basically ever, with Shania Twain and Luke Combs coming in second and third with Come On Over from 1997 and This One’s For You from 2017.

But what does Luke Combs think about the competition? Is there any animosity between the two, and how does he deal with the pressure? When asked if there’s competition specifically between him and Morgan Wallen, he replied, “I think anyone who says there is not is lying. I think any business is competitive.”

He continued, “I love Morgan. I think he’s a great guy. We’ve been on tour together. I don’t think there’s any — at least, to my knowledge — I don’t know of any country music [artists who are] like, ‘Oh, I hate this guy. I can’t stand this guy.’ […] At least that comes to mind straight away.”

Combs also added that the competitive spirit of the music industry “drives people to be their best.”

Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Gives Birth to Son, They Share Photos on Social Media

Nicole and Luke Combs just welcomed their first child into the world, on Father’s Day, no less, and the two celebrated the big event by posting a sweet family photo on Instagram. Luke Combs captioned his post, “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

Nicole Combs posted the same photo of the three of them, but captioned it, “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day. Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.” Overall, the three look happy and ready to start this very special adventure together.