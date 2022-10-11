Luke Combs Speaks Out About His Massive 2022 Success

2022 has been a landmark year for country music star Luke Combs. He’s played for sold-out crowds across the country, he became a first-time father, and he’s being recognized by CMT as part of their Artists of the Year celebration.

“It’s awesome,” Combs said of the recognition. “You know, always fun and always amazing, you know? I mean, I don’t think anybody would say anything other than that. I mean, I think being one Artist of the Year is pretty damn cool.”

Other musicians being honored as Artists of the Year include Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes. Alan Jackson is being named Artist of the Lifetime, and Lainey Wilson is Breakout Artist of the Year.

Luke Combs Becomes a Father

The year saw Combs play stadiums all over the world. But that’s not all. Combs also became a father when his son was born in June.

“(It’s) a good year for sure,” Combs said to CMT. “I just had a kid this year. That was awesome… It’s amazing. It really is. It’s totally different. Your life just completely changes. People say that all the time, and it probably sounds like the most cliche thing in the entire world, but it’s really true. It’s just really like, instantly. Everything’s completely different.”

“I’m just not bothered about being, like, just, you know, covered in someone else’s bodily fluids,” Combs said. “Like, I was really worried about that. It’s kind of one of these things where there’s no easing into this. You know what I mean? It’s not like you leave the doctor or before you go have the kid, there’s not like someone calls and goes, ‘Okay, you’re having this kid (this) month. So every day for the next three days, you got to change a diaper a day, and then it’s going to go up to two.’ It just immediately goes to like eight or nine.”

Even Bigger Things Ahead

2022 was a great year for Combs. But 2023 will surely be an even bigger one. He recently announced his next tour where he’ll take his brand of heartland country out on the road in stadiums across the world.

In a recent interview, Combs took a chance to clear up some misconceptions about country music. According to Combs, if you take country lyrics at face value, you’re missing the point. “It’s never been about the small town you grew up in, it’s knowing where home is,” Combs said. “It’s not about the dirt roads you down, it’s the freedom you feel. The physical thing is not the thing that we’re talking about.”

“It’s the emotion that is evoked by what that moment speaks to,” Combs continued. “It’s not about your dad’s truck, it’s not about the truck – it’s about your dad. That’s the thing where I think we’re a little misunderstood sometimes.”