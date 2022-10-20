Luke Combs Spends a Day on the Golf Course with Wife Nicole and Baby Tex

Luke Combs took a day off from the ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour to hang out with his wife Nicole and their Baby Tex. The Combs family hit the golf course together. Nicole Combs shared a series of photos from the trip to the links. Check out the slideshow below.

“country clubbin @ the blue otter golf tourney,” Nicole captioned the post.

The series is geotagged at Old Hickory Country Club, which is located in Old Hickory, Tenn., a spot about a half hour outside of downtown Nashville.

The Blue Otter Golf Tournament raises money for a nonprofit called Musicians On Call. The organization describes itself as one that “delivers live and recorded music directly to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments nationwide. MOC has a vision of a world filled with the healing power of music. Through its programs, MOC volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients.”

The organization has existed since 1999. The event took place midweek, which made it easy for Luke Combs to get back and take part. Most of his dates on the ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour have been on the weekend. And most are a pair of shows in each city. There are a few one-offs north of the border. But most United States cities have two dates. The schedule also allowed the “Kind of Love We Make” singer to get back to town in time for the CMT Artists of the Year event.

Luke Combs Set For a Massive Stadium Tour in 2023

Luke Combs continues the ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour through December. This jaunt mostly hits sheds and it missed a lot of cities. It was pretty clear something was up when he announced a tour without a Nashville date. He’ll fix that in the new year.

But there’s business to tend to before he hits stadiums in 2023. Next up is a pair of dates at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on October 21 & 22. That’s the last date in the South for the year before he spends some time in the Midwest and Northeast. Lainey Wilson is along with him for many of the dates. He heads to Canada later in November, but he’ll wind back around to wrap it up with a pair of dates at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on December 9 & 10.

The massive stadium tour opens up in Arlington, Tex. at AT&T Stadium on March 25. And that Nashville date is at Nissan Stadium on April 25. He’ll head all across the world next year, and it’s sure to be one of the year’s biggest tours. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at his website.