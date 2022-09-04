Luke Combs Stops His Show to Reward Some Hard-Working Young Fans

Friday Night, Luke Combs kicked off his Middle of Somewhere Tour at Bangor, Maine’s Maine Savings Amphitheater. The sold-out crowd was ready for a night of songs and stage banter from one of the biggest names in country music. That alone would be a special night for most of the folks in the crowd. However, Combs took things a step further when he noticed some hard-working young fans in the front row.

Four young fans were holding a pair of signs that contained a message inspired by Combs’ 2017 chart-topper “When It Rains It Pours”. They read, “We made 100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood. Bought 2 Luke Combs tickets, man he sounds good. Our dads swore it was a waste of time. Oh, but they were wrong! Today’s my 12 birthday. Oh Lord, when it rains it pours.”

Between songs, Luke Combs approached the kids and explained to them that he couldn’t sing their sign. “When I’m singin’, if I read it, I’ll mess up the song because I’m not smart enough to read and sing at the same time,” he said. Then, Combs shared the message on the signs with the sold-out crowd.

Luke Combs sat on the edge of the stage to talk to the youngsters. Taking a moment to shake their hands, he said, “I’ve got a question for y’all… How much did it cost y’all? How much were your tickets?”

We can’t hear what the kids tell him but Combs replies, “100? 200? Y’all paid 200, a hundred dollars apiece?” Then, while reaching into the pocket of his jeans, Luke Combs said, “Oh my God, I think I only got $140 right here,” while pulling the cash from his pocket and handing it to them. “Pay yourselves back, I’ll get you some more.”

Luke Combs Goes All-Out for Young Fans

After handing the youngsters cash, Combs called for a member of his team to bring him a pen saying, “I’ve got some stuff to sign.” Then, we see him applying his John Hancock to some concert merch and a cowboy hat. At this point, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who had a better 12th birthday. However, Luke Combs wasn’t done.

Pointing to another member of his team, Luke Combs explained, “This is Tyler right here. Tyler is going to come find you guys and I’m going to get you guys a bunch of shirts and stuff. I’m going to make sure to say hi to you after the show, okay?”

Standing up, Combs continued, “Good work, guys. I paid you back a little bit, I’ll finish paying you back later on, I promise.”

Later that night, a family member posted a photo of Luke Combs with the group of young fans. This is what it’s all about right here.