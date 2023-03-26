Luke Combs Teams Up with Theo Von for Hilarious ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Release Video

No matter what you think of Luke Combs, you have to admit that his promotion game is strong. Just look at how he handled the rollout of his latest album Gettin’ Old. Of course, he did the normal things like hitting the press circuit, planning a tour, and releasing some singles. However, Combs took it further than that. He gave his fans snippets of songs on social media. Then, as release day drew near, he shared the stories behind “Joe,” “You Found Yours,” and “See Me Now” with his followers. Now that the album has been out for a few days, Luke is using social media to set the hook and reel in even more listeners.

Earlier today, Combs took to social media to share a hilarious promotional video for the new album. He doesn’t spend a ton of time talking about the record, though. Instead, he enlisted comedian, podcaster, and national treasure Theo Von to help create something wholly unique. Check out the side-splitting clip below.

My PR guy wanted me to go buy my album on release day… Somehow I knew that wasn’t going to go well.@calebpressley @TheoVon@GKuhlenschmidt pic.twitter.com/NAYjZA0Eoc — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 26, 2023

Luke Combs and Theo Von Bring the Laughs

At this point, it’s probably hard for Luke Combs to go anywhere without being recognized. The same thing happens at hit local record store when he goes to buy a copy of Gettin’ Old on release day. However, in a case of mistaken identity, the clerk believes Combs is the “muscular guy” from high school who dumped his sister for a top-heavy teacher. Things get a little deeper when that sister steps into the store and believes she’s looking at her ex.

Both of them take shots at Luke Combs for his weight. The mistaken ex even calls it “karma” that he’s “chunky” now. You’d think that’s where it ends, but it’s not. As Combs is just trying to buy a copy of his record and go on his way, the aforementioned well-endowed educator walks into the store. Things get wild from there.

The whole time this is unfolding, Theo Von is there playing Luke Combs’ PR guy. He’s recording on his iPhone and instigating. Honestly, for my money, the funniest part of the video is Von saying he’d like to sit on the teacher’s “milk porches.” The guy just has a way with words.

We Need More Theo Von Country Crossovers

This isn’t the first time Theo Von has appeared in a promo video for a country star. Back in January, Zach Bryan enlisted Von to spice up the announcement of his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour. That video featured the comedian as the spokesperson in the greatest infomercial ever recorded.

Theo Von’s wordplay was the highlight of that video. His opening line, “What’s up you little orange-lovin’, happy and sad at the same time, Zach Bryan cult-worshipping goof people of America,” is a great example of that.

In short, we need more country artists to hire Theo Von to hype their projects.