Luke Combs Teases New Track To Be Released on St. Patrick’s Day

Looks like St. Patrick’s Day will be lucky for country music fans. Yesterday, Luke Combs announced that he’ll be dropping a new single titled 5 Leaf Clover.

The 32-year-old hitmaker shared the news on Twitter and included a clip of the song. The catchy lyrics appear to pay tribute to his wife, Nicole, and a life well lived.

Know y’all are ready for 5 Leaf Clover, so going ahead and releasing it 1 month from today on March 17! pic.twitter.com/KAPMa0e9SX — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 18, 2023

The minute-long audio gives fans a listen to the opening of the song.

I make it home every evening/to an angel/god sent from above/ Got an 8 point on camera from last year/That this season looks like a 10/I got a barn with a fridge full of cold beer/On the weekend it’s full of good friends

After the opener, the lyrics then move into the refrain where Combs admits he’s “a lucky man” but he “ain’t sure why.”

“Know y’all are ready for 5 Leaf Clover,” he captioned. “So going ahead and releasing it 1 month from today on March 17!”

Luke Combs’ Upcoming Single is a Part of His Most Recent Album, ‘Gorwin’ Up’

The single is a part of Luke Combs’ third studio album, Growin’ Up, which dropped this past June. The project has been a major success for Combs. It reached No. 1 on the US Country charts and No. 2 on Billboard 200.

Just after the album’s release, Combs sat down with Variety and explained that his own life inspired the record’s 12 tracks. At the time, he was about to welcome his first child, and he realized how much his life had changed over the past decade.

“When you’re 21, you feel like you’re an adult,” he admitted. “And then when you’re 25, you’re like, ‘Geez, dude, I wasn’t an adult at all at 21.’” Then when you’re 28, you’re like, ‘Man, now I’m really an adult.’ And then you get to 32 and it’s married, house, kid on the way — it just changes the whole thing.”

The singer has released three singles from the album to date. Two have hit No. 1 on US Country Airplay charts and one peaked at 3.

“I think there are a few songs on this album that wouldn’t have been on here had I not been where I am in my life now,” he continued. “[A] couple from a musical standpoint, a couple from a lyrical standpoint.”