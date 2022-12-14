Luke Combs Teases Unreleased Track ‘Tattoo on a Sunburn’

Does Luke Combs ever rest? Probably not. He’s been working tirelessly to climb the country music ranks for the last five years. Today, he can look back on a career full of chart-topping albums and singles. However, Combs doesn’t need to look back on his entire career to have something to hang his hat on. This year, he released another chart-topping, award-winning album with Growin’ Up. Additionally, he was on the John Anderson tribute album and just finished his incredibly successful Middle of Somewhere tour.

For many artists in any genre, that would be enough. However, Luke Combs isn’t ready to put a bow on the year. Instead, he’s still out there writing songs. Over the weekend, Luke Combs took to social media to share a snippet of a song called “Tattoo on a Sunburn.”

Tattoo On A Sunburn pic.twitter.com/PROeQqxWB5 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) December 12, 2022

In this unreleased song, Luke Combs tells the story of a couple that falls in love while enjoying a beach vacation. By the end of the first verse, the couple is drunk in a tattoo parlor and she convinces him to get her name inked on him. At the time, the tattoo was a testament to their new love. However, after the love fades, the ink stands as a reminder of lost love.

In the chorus, Luke Combs sings “The hum and the buzz / The sting of that needle faded way. / But I guess some people never do. / Losing you’s the only thing worse / Than a tattoo on a sunburn.”

Luke Combs Prepares for 2023 World Tour

Next year, Luke Combs will embark on a massive world tour. The trek will take Combs and his openers to 16 countries over 6 months in 2023. Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman will support Combs on select dates of the tour. Head to Luke’s website for tickets and more information.

This tour is already off to a great start. Luke Combs sold out 37 of the 39 dates on the first day. As a result, he set new records for fastest sellouts ever at several stadiums along the trek.