Luke Combs Tells Awesome Story Behind Special Hunting Knife That Inspired One of His Songs

We’re a little more than three weeks away from finally getting to hear Luke Combs’ new album Gettin’ Old. Until then, it looks like Combs is going to do all that he can to keep his fans hyped for the new release. On St. Patrick’s Day, he’ll release the long-awaited “5 Leaf Clover” to streaming services. Last night, he took to social media to stoke the fire of excitement a little more.

In the post, Combs shared a photo of a hunting knife that his uncle gave him years ago. He’s been carrying the knife since before he broke into the world of country music and just recently noticed that the spine of the blade holds a nearly-hidden message.

“If you zoom in on this knife, you’ll notice YOU FOUND YOURS engraved on it,” he said. Combs went on to say that his Uncle Eddie made the knife and gave it to him around 10 years ago. About the message, Luke said, he “never noticed it until last January while I was sitting in the deer stand.”

Luke Combs added, “I’m not sure what made him put that on there, but once I saw it, I knew I had to use it in a song.”

The fourth track on Combs’ upcoming album is called “You Found Yours.” Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until the album drops on the 24th to hear how much of the knife’s story made it into the song.

What We Know About Luke Combs’ New Album

Luke Combs’ next album will be a follow-up to his 2022 release Growin’ Up. It will feature songs that fans have been hoping Combs would release for quite some time. The aforementioned “5 Leaf Clover” made the cut for this album. Additionally, it will contain “Love You Anyway,” “Tattoo on a Sunburn,” and Combs’ cover of the Tracy Chapman classic “Fast Car.”

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” Luke Combs said of the upcoming album in a previous post. He went on to say that it’s a stage, “I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now, but at the same time, missing how it used to be.”

Combs said that the album will deal with themes of “continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy.”

Luke Combs concluded by adding, “Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

We’ll find out just how good Gettin’ Old is in 23 days.