Rising country music superstar Luke Combs released his third studio album this week, and the effort includes a much-anticipated duet with Miranda Lambert. The album, dubbed Growin’ Up, is a 12-track collection that only features the one Lambert collaboration, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory.”

Combs and Lambert co-wrote the record together, but it wasn’t explicitly written as a duet. Combs said he just wanted to write a good song, and assumed either he or she would just keep it for themselves when all was said and done. But Lambert agreed to lay down vocals with Combs, and the rest is history.

“I don’t want anybody to feel pressured when I ask them [to duet],” Combs explained to Taste of Country. “I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh man, I feel like I’ve got to this because they asked,’ kind of thing. When we wrote that day, it wasn’t like, ‘Hey, let’s write a duet’ or ‘Let’s write a song for your album, or your album.’ It was just like, ‘Let’s write a good song.'”

Combs said he was going to just record the song himself, but worked up the courage to float the idea of a duet with reigning Entertainer of the Year Lambert.

“When I went to record it, I was just like, ‘Hey, I think it would be awesome if you would sing on this thing if that’s something that you’re interested in,'” he said. “So, she came and gave it a run and it sounded great. I was really thankful that happened because I think it turned out awesome.”

Luke Combs loves his colleagues in country music, but also thinks friendly competitiveness is important

Turns out Combs and Lambert are also good friends outside of the studio, which probably helped facilitate the process. The two have even double-dated with their respective spouses in the past.

“She’s always been really fun,” Combs says of Lambert. “Me and my wife have hung out with her and her husband, and they’re fun folks. Fun to be around, fun to drink with. It’s just a pleasure to hang with them.”

In addition to “Memory,” Growin’ Up will also feature Combs’ latest No. 1, “Doin’ This.” It will also features his brand new single, “The Kind of Love We Make,” and previously released song, “Tomorrow Me.”

Combs will hope to ride the wave of his new album to new heights in the industry. In a podcast appearance recently, the star admitted to wanting to be the best in the business.

“I mean, I think anybody that says there’s not [competitiveness] is lying. I think any business is competitive,” Combs said, referencing his friendly rivalry with Morgan Wallen.

“Dude, I love Morgan,” he said. “I think he’s a great guy, man. We’ve been on tour together. I don’t know of any [real animosity] in country music…’Oh, I hate this guy. I can’t stand this guy.’ I don’t know of anything that’s, like…at least that comes to mind straight away. [Friendly competition] drives people to be their best, man.”