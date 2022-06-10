Luke Combs ‘The Kind of Love We Make’ Will Be His Next Single on Country Radio

It’s been a busy week for Luke Combs. He sold out his second stadium show, this time at Seattle’s Lumen Field. He celebrated nine chart-topping hits with a party for 8,000 people in the BMI parking. He’ll perform on Saturday at Nissan Stadium with Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood and Randy Houser as part of CMA Fest.

But before the show, he’s announced his next single at country radio.

New @lukecombs single is “The Kind of Love We Make.”



Drops digitally next Friday. Impacts country radio on June 21st. — Chris Owen (@FiddleSabre) June 10, 2022

The track has been around a little while. Last October, Luke Combs teased it with some acoustic footage from the tour bus.

Fans will get their first taste of the studio version on Friday, June 17 on streaming services, while it’ll hit country radio the following Tuesday. The news comes a little more than a month after his last single, “Tomorrow Me,” dropped.

In April, the North Caolina native announced that his new album is coming on June 24. It’s titled Growin’ Up.

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now,” Luke Combs said when he announced the album in April. “It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out.

More recently, he released the full track listing for the record. Fans have to be excited to hear “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert, who has had quite a year of her own.

Luke Combs isn’t Slowing Down

He’s already challenged Atlanta to help achieve his third stadium sellout. That show, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, comes on July 30 where he’ll be joined by Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

He’s off the road after CMA Fest, presumably promoting the album, before hitting the festival circuit in July. He first spends a weekend at three Canadian country music festivals: Cavendish Beach Music Festival on July 7, Festival D’Ete International De Quesbec on July 8 and RBC Bluesfest on July 9. One U.S. festival date sees Combs at Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio on July 23 before finishing his summer in Atlanta.

This fall, he hits the road coast-to-coast to perform at amphitheaters and areans. It kicks off in Bangor, ME on September 2 & 3 at Maine Savings Amphitheater. He’ll wrap it up on December 10 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. Check out the full list of dates and ticket information at his site.