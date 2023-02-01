Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Hardy, Morgan Wallen & More Earn ‘CMA Triple Play Awards’

The Country Music Association revealed the recipients of the 13th annual CMA Triple Play Awards. The awards honor songwriters who pen No. 1 hits on the Country Aircheck, Billboard Country Airplay, or Billboard Hot Country Songs charts in a 12-month span.

This year, 16 songwriters accomplished the feat: Rhett Akins, Kurt Allison, Luke Combs, Jesse Frasure, Nicolle Galyon, Ashley Gorley (x2), Charlie Handsome, Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson, Tully Kennedy, Shane McAnally, Chase McGill, Thomas Rhett, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, and Morgan Wallen.

First-time recipients include Kurt Allison, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, and Tully Kennedy. Ashley Gorley received his record-extending 19th and 20th CMA Triple Play Award.

Check out all of the winners below, as well as their chart-topping hits.

CMA Triple Play Awards Winners

Rhett Akins

“To Be Loved By You” – Parker McCollum

“Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

“Half of Me” – Thomas Rhett featuring Riley Green



Kurt Allison

“Blame It On You” – Jason Aldean

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Trouble With A Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean



Luke Combs

“Cold As You” – Combs

“Doin’ This” – Combs

“The Kind Of Love We Make” – Combs



Jesse Frasure

“Whiskey And Rain” – Michael Ray

“One Mississippi” – Kane Brown

“Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett



Nicolle Galyon

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen



Ashley Gorley

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland & Hardy

“You Proof” – Morgan Wallen

“Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

“Take My Name” – Parmalee

“New Truck” – Dylan Scott



Charlie Handsome

“I Love My Country” – Florida Georgia Line

“More Than My Hometown” – Morgan Wallen

“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen



Michael Hardy

“Single Saturday Night” – Cole Swindell

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland & Hardy

CMA Triple Play Awards Winners (Continued)

Ben Johnson

“Take My Name” – Parmalee

“Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen

“New Truck” – Dylan Scott



Tully Kennedy

“Blame It On You” – Jason Aldean

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean

“Trouble With A Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean



Shane McAnally

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini

“23″ – Sam Hunt

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce



Chase McGill

“Waves” – Luke Bryan

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson

“Don’t Think Jesus” – Morgan Wallen



Thomas Rhett

“Country Again” – Thomas Rhett

“Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell



Ernest Keith Smith

“Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90s” – Sam Hunt

“One Mississippi” – Kane Brown

“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen



Josh Thompson

“Whiskey And Rain” – Michael Ray

“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

“Half Of Me” – Thomas Rhett



Morgan Wallen

“Wasted On You” – Wallen

“Thought You Should Know” – Wallen

“You Proof” – Wallen