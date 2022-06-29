Luke Combs Is Trying To Lose Weight to ‘Be Around’ for His Son

Luke Combs is sitting on top of the world these days. On Father’s Day, he and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child into the world. On top of that, Combs just released one of the most-anticipated albums of the summer. Previously, he set records for chart success and has gained a massive following. In short, life is good and Luke is one of the biggest names in country music today. The multi-award-winning country singer recently revealed that he’d like to be a smaller guy.

Luke Combs’ desire to lose weight doesn’t have anything to do with vanity, though. Instead, he recently said that he wants to trim down for his health. He wants to be around for his son Tex for as long as possible. In fact, in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Combs revealed that having a child inspired him to get healthier.

Luke Combs Has Fought a Lifelong Battle with His Weight

During the interview, Lowe asked Luke Combs about his worst habit. “I’m wearing a 3X shirt right now. I wouldn’t advise it,” he replied. He went on to reveal that he’s always struggled with his weight. Combs said that a combination of genetics and his eating habits make it incredibly hard for him to shed pounds.

“It was always something that bugged me,” Luke Combs revealed. “Especially when you’re younger, you’re like ‘Man, I just got a horrible genetic dice roll on this thing.’ You start to realize that almost even more when you’re older.”:

However, Luke Combs isn’t blaming his weight solely on his genetics. “Not that I don’t pig out, because I do pig out. I’m not trying to say it’s not my fault because it is in a lot of ways,” he said. “But also, I got to this point where I’m like, ‘Man, I’d really love to trim down,’ and it’s so hard for me to do that.”

Currently, Luke Combs has a tough relationship with food. For him, eating is like an addiction. Unfortunately, he can’t just go cold turkey on food as one can on cigarettes, drugs, or booze. “Food is the only drug that you are addicted to that you have to have to live,” Combs said. “I don’t need to have a cigarette to be alive, but I need food to be alive.”

Additionally, it’s easy to load up on calories without even knowing it. Even folks who try to watch what they eat may not realize that the cold beers they’re cracking have a ton of calories. For instance, a can of Miller Lite has 96 calories. Five or six of those equal a large meal.

How Parenthood Inspired Combs to Trim Down

Becoming a parent can make a person think about life in a whole new way. That’s what’s happening to Luke Combs. He said, “Now this having a kid thing has really messed my head up on this thing in the best way. I want to be around.”

Luckily for Luke Combs, he’s still a young guy. At only 32 years old, he has plenty of time to work on his weight to keep himself healthy in the future. Right now, he said, he’s healthy. However, he knows he won’t be for long without some changes. “I’m fine right now, my cholesterol and my blood pressure and stuff, it’s fine because I’m a younger guy. But, by the time I’m 45, it’s not going to be because of the shape I’m in.”

Luke Combs went on to say that getting healthier is a fraction of his plans for the future. He strives to continuously better himself on all possible fronts. So, in the coming years, we can look forward to seeing a slimmer Luke who is an even better musician, performer, and songwriter than he is today.