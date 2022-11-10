Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Recaps ‘Absolutely Insane’ CMA Awards Night: PHOTOS

Following the 2022 CMA Awards, Luke Combs’ wife Nicole took to her Instagram to share some details about the “absolutely insane” evening.

In the social media post, Luke Combs’ wife shared a series of snapshots from the event. “Absolutely insane night,” Nicole declared in the caption. “You are so deserving my love. I’m so proud of you.”

During the CMA Awards, Luke Combs scored two major awards. These were Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. While accepting the Entertainer of the Year award, Combs declared, “Oh my goodness. I never, ever know what to say. I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true, my beautiful, beautiful wife Nicole, our beautiful 4 1/2-month-old son Tex at home right now. This is a dream come true.”

Luke Combs further recognized those who were nominated alongside him for the award. “There is nobody in this category that doesn’t deserve to be standing here. And I am just so thankful to my team. Everybody that’s been a part of this journey, everybody in this room, I owe so much to you. I love you so much. I just cannot believe this. Thank you for country music, and let me tell you one more thing about tonight. This is my fifth or sixth time at this award show, and country sounded more country than it has in a long time tonight.”

Luke Combs Spoke About His Music Career Through the Years

While speaking to The Shotgun Seat, Luke Combs opened up about what he wants his fans to say about him in the years to come.

“In 5 years, [I want people to be able to] say, ‘Hey, I met Luke Combs five years ago and I met him right now and he’s still the same guy,’” Luke Combs said. The country music hitmaker also shared that he originally studied to come a homicide detective. However, he quickly learned that career path might not be for him. “I realized that I don’t think I had the gumption to be a police officer,” he explained.

Luke Combs further explained that when he told people he was moving to Nashville to start his music career, there were some doubts. “A lot of people told me that moving to Nashville was the biggest risk, but I think I took the risk on the front end, I kind of front loaded the risk. My parents were like, ‘Yeah, go for it, but you’re not coming home; if it don’t work out, you better enjoy being homeless.’”

Luke Combs went on to add that he thinks for himself and does what he thinks is right for himself. “I was not afraid to put myself out there before I think most people would tell you I was ready to be out there.”