Luke Combs, Wife Nicole Reveal Baby #2 Is on the Way

Luke Combs is about to be a daddy for the second time! The country crooner took to social media to surprise fans with the news. With wife Nicole Hocking Combs, Luke joyously declared the news to their followers through a gallery of family pictures that prominently featured their 9-month-old son, Tex Lawrence donned in a “big brother” onesie.

Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!! pic.twitter.com/YQRnNi8oV7 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 20, 2023

“Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” Luke captioned the Twitter post. The slideshow was accompanied by a brand-new song titled “Take You With Me.”

Luke Combs’ new track is all about fatherhood

According to Music Mayhem Magazine, the track was written with his regular collaborators James McNair and Rob Williford. Combs intends “Take You With Me” to express his love for his son Tex. In the track, he sings about cherishing every moment he gets to spend together as a father and son.

“Got a youngin’ of my own / he’s too young to understand it / when he gets a little older / watching the stage where I’m standin’ / he’ll know it’s about him / when he hears me sing I’ll take you with me / if it was up to me, we’d do everything together / and when they’re young like that / those days they don’t last forever / so every chance I get you best believe I’ll take you with me,” Combs croons.

The couple welcomed their first child last Father’s Day

Of course, Nicole mirrored her husband’s post and shared a photo of them together on Instagram, titling it “A Sweet Surprise” to share their news. After they began dating in 2016, the sweet couple got engaged two years later and tied the knot this past August. To honor Father’s Day 2022, their 1st bundle of joy arrived into the world.

“Welp. he decided that Father’s Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more,” Combs wrote on Instagram at the time. “Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy,” Combs wrote next to a photo of him and his wife looking lovingly at the newborn. “Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good.”

Combs much-anticipated fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old, will be released on Friday, March 24. One of the dozen tracks appearing on it is “Take You With Me”. Gettin’ Old will feature 18 tracks – from his new single “Going, Going, Gone” to his earlier tune “Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old,” along with several other previously teased tunes such as “See Me Now”, “Joe” and the fan favorite “5 Leaf Clover.” Additionally, it includes a cover of Tracy Chapman’s iconic song “Fast Car”.