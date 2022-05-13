Luke Combs and Wife Nicole’s First Son Will Spend ‘A Lot More Time Outside’ Than in Front of a Screen

In case you weren’t aware, country music singer Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting a new son sometime this month of May. The couple has not given out too many details about the birth as they prepare for these final weeks. However, Nicole did get on Instagram to talk to fans and answer questions.

Nicole doesn’t lean into the spotlight much. So, it’s nice when we get to hear and see her side of things. There have been some hints and things dropped here and there. Some decorating in the nursery, and some great answers to some great questions.

To no surprise, the Combs family plans on raising their son outside. Not with a screen. I guess, in other words, an Outsider. That’s something Nicole made clear during her Q&A session on Instagram.

“He’s going to be spending a lot more time outside than in front of a TV, I can promise you that,” Nicole wrote. “I’m pretty comfortable because I know my son will have good role models in his life. I can’t control the world, but I can make sure he grows up in a good environment.”

So far, there has been a lot going on with the pregnancy. Nicole said that she has had cravings off and on, weird food aversions, and other strange side effects. During her first trimester, she couldn’t eat meat, eggs, coffee, garlic, or onions. Even the smell of cooking food made her feel ill. However, it’s changed over time.

It was back in January when the country music star made the announcement online. “Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride,” Luke said in the announcement.

Luke Combs Can’t Wait for Son to Be Here

Like any expectant parent, Luke Combs is excited about the arrival of his son. The singer is always busy around this time of year. However, it is safe to say that he is taking it easy as he and his wife expect their child to arrive any day now. That’s a feeling you just can’t replicate. No matter how many thousands he’s played in front of.

It’s been a great start to 2022 so far for Combs. The singer has continued his great performances on stage, he’s been winning awards, and a new album is coming on June 24. It seems like he hasn’t stopped since 2018, with the exception of 2020 when everyone stopped everything.

So, new music. New tour dates. A new baby. A lot of new things coming for Luke and Nicole Combs as they await the birth of their son. It’s a good time to be a Combs it seems. If his single Doin’ This makes it to No. 1 on the charts, the singer will extend a country music record he already owns.