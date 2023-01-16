Luke Combs Wrote a Song for Gabby Barrett Coming Out This Year: What We Know

New year, new music! Gabby Barrett revealed last week that fellow country music star Luke Comb wrote a song for her.

While co-hosting Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, Gabby Barrett spoke about the new song written by Luke Combs. “I’m a big fan of his,” Barrett gushed about Combs. “He pitched me a song not too long ago. As soon as I heard it, I was like it really strikes a chord with me.”

Barrett further explained that she will be adding Combs’ song to her next album, which will be released later this year. “He was very adamant about the song and me recording it. I think it’s an awesome song, and it’s coming out this year.”

Meanwhile, Barrett shared her thoughts about her current hit track Pick Me Up going platinum. “I have the best fans in the world,” she declared. “Country music fans are the most loyal fans I’ve ever seen. Very grateful to be in this format, and I love the son, so I’m glad other people do too.”

The discussion of a potential new album comes nearly three years after Barrett released her debut album Goldmine. In 2017, she auditioned for American Idol’s 16th season and she made her way to the finals before coming in third place.

Gabby Barrett Recalls Meeting Carrie Underwood on ‘American Idol,’ & Opening for Dierks Bentley

Along with talking about her music, Gabby Barrett opened up about meeting other country music artists like Luke Combs.

While recalling first meeting fellow American Idol star Carrie Underwood, Barrett said she met Underwood on the show. “She mentored on my season,” Barrett said. “And she’s somebody I always looked up to. She was in my era of listening on the radio. Her [and] Miranda Lambert and a few others.”

While recalling first meeting fellow American Idol star Carrie Underwood, Barrett said she met Underwood on the show. “She mentored on my season,” Barrett said. Noting that Underwood is somebody who she always looked up to. “She was in my era of listening on the radio.”

In regards to meeting Dierks Bentley, Barrett said she met him while opening in Omaha. “I did my show, went back to my hotel, and got a call from my tour manager, who said ‘Dierks wants to know if you want to fly home tonight on his plane.’ I was like, me? Yes! You can’t say no to that.”

Barrett then said she and her tour manager returned to the venue as Bentley wrapped up the show. “He runs off the stage, we ride to the airport, and hop in his plane,” Barrett recalled. “Knees to knees, and he was a super nice guy. Huge fan of him forever.”