Maddie & Tae Have an ‘Incomprehensible’ Love for Kerr’s First Daughter

Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr is cherishing “everything” about motherhood, especially her “incomprehensible” love for her daughter.

Taste of Country chatted with Kerr and her bandmate, Maddie Font, during the 56th annual CMA Award’s red carpet walk. And Kerr was ready to gush over 11-month-old, Leighton Grace.

“I mean, just the joy and the love that I have for her it’s like incomprehensible until you experience it,” she said. “And I can’t explain it. I wish there were words in the dictionary that could. That’s probably the thing I’m most shocked by is like, how much I love her.”

Font, who is Kerr’s longtime best friend, has also had plenty of time to bond with Leighton. And she couldn’t help but fall in love, too.

“It’s like I love her as if she’s my own,” she admitted. “She has my heart. I’m just wrapped around her little finger, but I just love that little girl. She’s so sweet and she’s just the snuggliest, most magical little pumpkin.”

“She had like a crazy entrance into the world and she’s just the toughest little cookie,” she added. “I’m just so blown away by her all the time.”

Doctors put Taylor Kerr on bed rest during the second half of her pregnancy to avoid early labor, which caused the band to pause all of their late 2021 tour dates.

“Out of precaution, we are postponing our upcoming tour dates including the CMT Next Women of Country Tour: All Song No Static Tour,” Maddie & Tae announced last Dec 27. “We appreciate your understanding. And we’ll be back on tour with new music as soon as we can.”

Maddie & Tae Welcomed Leighton Grace on January 17th

Leighton was born premature less than a month later, and she weighed only 2lbs., 5 oz. The newborn spent the first 53 days of her life in the NICU. Luckily, she is thriving as she nears her first birthday.

“She’s awesome. She’s got two little teeth, she’s saying ‘Dada’, she’s sitting up,” Kerr shared. ” She’s a big girl. She thinks she’s 13 and we’re gonna have to talk about that. She’s great. Perfectly healthy, happy, awesome.”

Kerr also noted that she understands why Leighton would choose to say “dada” before “mama.”

“I’m ok with that ’cause ‘dada’ is really cute,” she laughed. “Her little two teeth — like little Jack-o-lantern teeth — poke out when she says it and it’s just really precious.”