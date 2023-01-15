Maren Morris Apologizes on Behalf of Country Music to LGBTQ Community

Maren Morris is one of few country music artists that have overtly expressed their support for the LGBTQ+ community publicly. In fact, it’s her role as an ally to this community, and her outspokenness about it specifically, that has made her a target of attacks from other less supportive individuals within the industry. Most recently, Morris appeared as a guest judge on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she openly expressed her sympathies to LGBTQ+ individuals for her genre’s lack of empathy, support, and acknowledgment wholistically.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” the 32-year-old singer said during the season 15 episode. She continued, “I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So, I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me.”

In turn, the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race shared their express support for her.

“Just you being here,” one drag queen told her, “shows you’re an ally. [So] thank you.”

As People reports, Maren Morris has faced backlash within the last year for her stance on the LGBTQ+ community and her outspokenness about inclusivity. The most prominent example probably came amid her feud with Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany Aldean during the late summer when the latter made insensitive comments about members of the outlier community. More recently, Maren Morris slammed TV star Candace Cameron Bure after the Full House alum emphasized that her new network, Great American Family, will continue to “keep traditional marriage at its core.”

Maren Morris Reflects on ‘Weird’ Ride in Country Music

Following the events of the last year, Maren Morris has had an especially “weird” ride in country music. Just recently, the award-winning musician celebrated 10 years in Nashville and, in honor of that, she’s reflecting on her journey to stardom.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Maren Morris shared a throwback photo of herself alongside a small U-Haul paired with a video of herself singing her hit, “My Church.” In her caption, she began, “It’s a 10 year town.”

She said further down in her post, “Today this dream looks a lot different than the one I packed up with. A lot of miracles and a lot more lessons than I cared to learn, but it has a pretty patina that makes it mine. I want to give my younger self a hug and say, ‘Brace yourself, b*tch. It’s gonna get weird but you’re gonna be so proud.”

Country music stars and fans alike showed their support for Morris in the comments.

“Jesus time flyyyyys. Love this,” said TJ Osborne of the the duo Brothers Osborne. Cassadee Pope wrote, “One of the best things to happen to this town. Love you.”