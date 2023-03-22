Maren Morris Asks Tennessee Authorities to ‘F—ing Arrest’ Her After Introducing Her Son to Drag Queens

A couple of weeks after Tennessee became the first state in 2023 to restrict drag performances near schools, country music star Maren Morris has some harsh words for the state’s lawmakers.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Variety reports that during her speech at the “Love Rising” Benefit in Nashville on Tuesday (March 21st), Morris revealed her son met some drag queens. “I introduced my son to some queens today,” she declared. “So Tennessee, f—ing arrest me.”

Maren Morris said that she brought her son for the event’s soundcheck and they went to the room where the drag queens were getting ready and doing their makeup. “And he freaked out when he went in there,” she explained. “Because it’s just magic what drag queens do. There’s wigs everywhere, and the smell of hairspray and wig glue; there’s glitter; everyone’s in a good mood. It’s just like a room of love.”

The country music hitmaker then recalled that after she and her son went to her dressing room, the 3-year-old had a lot to say. “My son is like, ‘I need the queens!’ I’m like, uh, you’re looking at her.”

During her performance at the benefit, Maren Morris performed The Middle and Better Than We Found It. She also participated in a collective Highwomen number Crowded Table with Amanda Shires. Allison Russell and Joy Oladokun notably stepped in for missing original members Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby. Although she couldn’t make it to the benefit, Carlile sent a video and revealed that her Looking Out Foundation promised to match up to $100,000 in donations.

Maren Morris Recently Apologized to the LGBTQ Community on Behalf of Country Music

In mid-January 2023, Maren Morris made an appearance as a guest judge on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race and publicly apologized to the LGBTQ community on behalf of the country music industry.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with the LGBTQ, I just want to say I’m sorry,” Morris stated during the episode. “I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So, I just thank you so much for inspiring me.”

The contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race quickly shared their support for Maren Morris after her apology. “Just you being here shows you’re an ally,” one contestant stated. “Thank you.”

Months prior to her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Morris got into a public spat with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean after the fellow country music star’s spouse stated declared that she was thankful that her parents didn’t change her gender when she went through her tomboy phase. This could be considered insensitive comments about members of the LGBTQ community. Morris and Aldean went back and forth for a few weeks about the comments.