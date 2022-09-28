Maren Morris Calls Performing Her ‘Therapy’ Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

More than a month after her social media feud with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, Maren Morris opened up about how performing is her “therapy.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maren Morris addressed how she’s doing since the drama. “I’m good. Honestly, I’ve been so kind of in it with my shows that, like, that’s really where my focus and heart lies. And I just take stock of what I actually and not what I don’t have.”

Maren Morris then spoke about how she has her tour and family to focus on. “I’ve got my tour rolling, I’ve got my husband, I’ve got my son. I have an amazing team around me and amazing fans. So I think that like, yeah, it’s been good. I just kind of throw myself into tour. That’s kind of like where I get my therapy and angst out, and sadness, anger, joy. I get to do it every night. ”

As previously reported the feud between Brittany Aldean and Maren Morris erupted when Aldean thanked her parents for not “changing her gender” when she went through her tomboy phase. Fellow country singer Cascade Pope originally spoke out against Aldean’s comments. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Maren Morris responded to Pope’s tweet by declaring, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Following the start of the feud, Aldean launched a Barbie-inspired product line as a jab at Maren Morris’ comments. She also spoke to Fox News’ Carl Carlson, who called Morris a “lunatic country music person.” Morris decided to then release a shirt with the phrase on it. She donated proceeds to the Glaad Transgender Media Program and Trans Lifeline.

Maren Morris Debates On Attending This Year’s CMA Awards Following Brittany Aldean Feud

Last week, Maren Morris spoke to the Los Angeles Times about how she didn’t feel comfortable attending this year’s CMA Awards following her feud with Brittany Aldean.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated,” Maren Morris explained. “But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will b win that room, and maybe I’ll make a game time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

Maren Morris also spoke about referring to Aldean as “Insurrection Barbie” and if she ran the line by her team. “No, I just shot it off. I hate feeling like I have to be the hall monitoring of treating people like human beings in country music. It’s exhausting. But there’s a very insidious culture of people feeling very comfortable being transphobic and homophobic and racist, and they can wrap it in a joke and no one will ever call them out of it. It just becomes normal for people to behave like that.”