Maren Morris’ Comments on Candace Cameron Bure Controversy Have the Internet in a Frenzy

Following Maren Morris declaring “Make DJ Gay Again” towards Candace Cameron Bure, the Internet has officially gone into a frenzy over the comment.

As previously reported, Morris joined into the controversy surrounding Cameron Bure’s comments about how the Great American Family channel is focusing on “traditional marriage.”

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” the Full House alum explained during a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Cameron Bure then stated that Great American Family will not feature same-sex couples as leads in the holiday specials. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional at the core.”

In her response to the actress, Morris took to Instagram to declare, “Make DJ [Tanner] gay again.” This comment was made in Sophia Bush’s post about the situation. Bush wrote, “You went decades without ever having to see an LGBTQ character on screen. Now, we’re in 1 out of 5 movies. Sorry if this disturbs you. Sending thoughts and prayers.”

After Morris posted the comment about Cameron Bure, the Internet shared some thoughts. “Why don’t they just leave her alone?” One person wrote about Cameron Bure. “She’s a Christian who wants to do Christian content how is following her faith bigoted?” Another person called out Morris. “Just trying to stay relevant Maren? How about worry about your sub-par music.”

Meanwhile, a bystander wrote that while she isn’t a fan of Cameron Bure, they won’t push their views onto her. “People need to stop bashing on Candace Cameron Bure. I’m not a fan of her pushing her religious beliefs on others but I’m also not going to push my LGBTQ on her. She’s entitled to believe what she wants and make career decisions based on her beliefs.”

Candace Cameron Bure Speaks About ‘Difficult Year’ Amid Criticism

While speaking to Fox News Digital this week, Candace Cameron Bure opened up about how her family, friends, and faith got her through a difficult year.

“I’ve had a very difficult year on a personal level,” Cameron Bure shared. “Which has really shown me who my true friends are. From the loss of Bob [Saget] this year [to the fire at her office and health issues within her circle]. “It felt like a lot of loss this year. When you have those friends that are there and show up; I’m grateful. I’m so grateful to my friends, my true friends and my family, of course.”

Cameron Bure then said that she’s incredibly grateful of her health as well as her family’s health. “Just seeing what so many of us and our loved ones have gone through over the last three years … I’m so, so grateful for my health and my family’s health. And I am grateful for true friendship.”