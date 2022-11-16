Maren Morris Dances on Beach in Bikini To Celebrate GRAMMY Nominations: WATCH

It’s been an interesting few months for country music‘s Maren Morris, who’s been embroiled in an online scuffle with one of the genre’s megastars, Jason Aldean, and his wife Brittany after the latter made controversial comments about the LGBTQ+ community. However, despite the drama, Morris has plenty of reason for celebration, most recently receiving not one, not two, but three Grammy Award nominations for the 65th annual event. The “Circles Around This Town” singer celebrated her most recent career milestone by enjoying a glass of champagne and dancing in circles at the beach. Check out the fun post below.

Morris shared news of her latest achievement on social media. The clip, which she originally posted to TikTok, sees her in a simple black and white bikini and sunglasses, champagne glass in hand, taking in the beachy scenery and the news of her Grammy nominations.

In her Twitter caption, she wrote, “WTF?!” expressing her surprise at multiple nominations.

Music Mayhem reports Maren Morris is nominated for awards in several country music categories. These include nominations for Best Country Solo Performance (“Circles Around This Town”), Best Country Album (Humble Quest), and Best Country Song (“Circles Around This Town”). Morris’s husband and fellow country star Ryan Hurd also received a Grammy nomination as a songwriter on the popular tune.

A number of other country and Americana artists also saw Grammy nominations this year. They include Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, and Carly Pearce.

Maren Morris’s Appearance at the CMA Awards Causes Feud Online

Several months ago, just after Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean locked in a relentless online feud, “The Bones” singer shared with fans that she was uncomfortable attending the CMA Awards. Speaking with news outlets, she admitted, “I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go. I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

However, in the end, fans caught the 32-year-old seated among the crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena during the CMA Awards on November 9th. So, while it appears the singer-songwriter skipped the red carpet event beforehand, she did finally decide to show up in person. The fact drew both admiration and criticism online.

Some fans claimed Maren Morris expressed discomfort as a way to seek further attention ahead of the awards show. One person tweeted, “All that drama about not being comfortable attending the CMAs. Boo hoo. I see she snuck in without facing the public.”

They more harshly continued, “Knew she was going[,] she was looking for the sympathy vote! Well you lost! You should of put your big girl panties on and walked the red carpet.”

Others, however, were much more supportive of Maren Morris. One of the singer’s fans gushed, “Your (sic) an inspiration! Standing up for what you believe in is awesome! Thank you.”

Another said, “Girl you are all that and a bag of chips! I am team Maren all the way!”