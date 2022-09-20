In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Maren Morris says that hasn’t decided if she will attend the CMA Awards.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated,” she said. “But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

How This All Began

The news comes weeks after Maren Morris got into a heated debate with Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean. Brittany made a post on her Instagram page and left the following caption.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Aldean said.

Cassadee Pope was the first to pile on, while taking the discussion from Instagram over to Twitter.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” Pope said on Twitter.

That caught Maren Morris’s attention, who replied to the tweet.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human being? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” Morris replied.

That caught the attention of conservative media. Folks like Candace Owens jumped in to defend Aldean and it became a week-long issue. Brittany Aldean had an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s FOX News show, and a chyron on the screen labeled Morris a “Lunatic Country Music Person.”

Maren Morris Seizes Opportunity to Raise Money for Charity

Both Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean took advantage of the exposure to start clothing lines. Brittany chose to create a “Barbie inspired” fashion line for her own brand and donate “a portion” of the proceeds to charities. Meanwhile, Maren Morris created a t-shirt embracing the “Lunatic Country Music Person” label and donated 100% of sales to LGBTQ+ charities. Within 24 hours, she raised more than $100,000.

The Los Angeles Times also asked Maren Morris if she ran the “Insurrection Barbie” line by anyone on her team.

“No, I just shot it off,” she replied. “I hate feeling like I have to be the hall monitor of treating people like human beings in country music. It’s exhausting. But there’s a very insidious culture of people feeling very comfortable being transphobic and homophobic and racist, and they can wrap it in a joke and no one will ever call them out for it. It just becomes normal for people to behave like that.”

“I don’t have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids,” she continued. “The whole, ‘When they go low, we go high’ thing doesn’t work with these people. Any resistance movement is not done with kind words. And there’s a lot worse things I could have called her.”