Maren Morris Explains ‘Heated’ Brittany Aldean Feud, Internet Sounds Off

By now country music fans know about the exchanges between singer-songwriter Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean online. It has gone to the point where Morris doesn’t even want to attend the CMA Awards. In a new interview with GLAAD, Morris explains why she gets so worked up while advocating for LGBTQ people.

Noting her upbringing in the Arlington, Texas theatre scene as well as her great-uncle dying of AIDS in the 1990s, Maren Morris got personal in the interview.

“It was just always a conversation in our household that we’re all the same, and there is no ‘us and you.’ I think that being instilled in me from such an early age, particularly growing up in the south, was really important,” she said according to PEOPLE. “I didn’t realize how important it actually was until I got into my 20s and kind of solidified my adulthood and started working in country music.”

This issue has been rather controversial and has a lot of folks feeling some intense emotions. They are happy to let it all out on Twitter. Maren Morris might not have a lot of fans on this side of the internet, I imagine. This person really let off on the country singer.

Brittany was well within her rights to say what she did. Karen Morris can equally say what she said but I’d bet $1M that Maren has ZERO IDEA of what she speaks. So IMO she a silly, stupid person as are the idiots at The Green Room! — Pam (@19Pam56) September 30, 2022

It wasn’t all negative, however. There are people on both sides of this dispute that are more than happy to offer their support up to Maren. It’s all a matter of perspective.

I love her!!!!!!! ❤️ — I spy (@Iwanttoknow541) September 30, 2022

Then, there are those that just don’t care one way or another. It’s celebrity drama, and that’s what they will chalk it up to. Hey, it seems like a good strategy if I’m being honest.

opinions are just opinions deal with it — _Sarah_ (@Margarine902) September 30, 2022

The feud between these two has been going on for a while now. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if there is more back and forth between Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean. However, it feels like this has run its course at this point. What more can really be said?

Clearly, this got very personal for Morris and likely for Aldean as well. There has been a lot said between the two and about one another. Fans aren’t going to change their minds one way or another, so let’s see what else might be in store for these two.