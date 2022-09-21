maren-morris-net-worth-revealed

Maren Morris has been trending for weeks ever since she locked into a heated online feud with fellow country music star Jason Aldean‘s wife. Now, as the dust from the fight slowly begins to settle, the 32-year-old singer’s net worth has been revealed.

According to Keeper Facts, Maren Morris boasts a net worth of about $7 million. High Income Source states she makes, on average, $2 million annually, and has a monthly salary of just about $100,000. Aside from her work as a country music singer, she also sees success as a songwriter and record producer.

The mom of one rose to fame in 2015, releasing her extended play, Maren Morris. Marren Morris then debuted on two Billboard lists. She would later score her first hit single with “My Church.”

“My Church” earned Maren Morris serious accolades. The song, which saw four Grammy nominations and a 2017 win, prefaced the release of her first studio album, HERO. Hero boasts hit songs including “Rich,” “I Could Use A Love Song,” and “80s Mercedes.” The latter two singles were later certified gold by multiple agencies and sold and saw hundreds of thousands of sales.

Despite an impressive income, Maren Morris is not one of country music’s most prominent faces. Nevertheless, her talent as a singer and songwriter has seen her pair up with multiple industry icons. One prominent project saw her pair with Vince Gill on “Dear Hate” following the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.

Will Maren Morris Skip the CMAs Due to Brittany Aldean Feud?

Last month, Maren Morris became embroiled in a heated online battle with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany when the latter made derogatory comments about individuals in the trans community. After sharing her very public jab on Instagram, Mrs. Aldean came under fire, seeing backlash from, of course, Maren Morris, but also from Cassadee Pope, both of whom have received support from Brandi Carlile and, more subtly, Kacey Musgraves.

Morris, however, has received the most backlash after sharing an extremely critical comment in response to Aldean’s post, which reads as follows: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Brittney Aldean later unveiled an entire line of clothing inspired by Morris’s “Insurrection Barbie” comment. And Morris clapped back when Fox News‘s Tucker Carlson labeled her that “Lunatic Country Music Person,” selling shirts benefitting LGBQTO+ individuals that read that very comment.

Despite putting the comment to a good cause though, Maren Morris recently shared that she “doesn’t feel comfortable” attending the CMA Awards in light of the feud.

While plenty of country music stars have sided with Maren Morris, others, including RaeLynn, have shown support for Brittney Aldean and that others might feel the same way could make for a very uncomfortable experience. Speaking about the upcoming awards show, the country singer said, “I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

The CMA Awards take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 9th and will be hosted by Luke Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning.