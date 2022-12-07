Maren Morris Opens Up About Her Postpartum Depression

Country music superstar Maren Morris is opening up and getting real about her battles with postpartum depression. In a recent interview on Sunday Today, the singer explained what it was like giving birth to son Hayes Andrew in March 2020 as the world went into lockdown due to coronavirus. She also talked about how she struggled with postpartum depression while being stuck at home during quarantine.

“I think a lot of identity crises happened there,” Morris recalled. “Not just being a new parent and a new mother and dealing with postpartum depression for the first time, and reeling from that, and trying to like find the forest through the trees. But also just knowing my worth without someone clapping for me.” She and fellow musician husband Ryan Hurd share the now 2-year-old Hayes.

Morris worked through her emotions by writing songs, both independently and with her husband. She explained that she initially wrote a lot of sad songs before realizing she needed something more upbeat to change her mindset. Of course, Hurd was able to help. “He kind of just helped me in song form, and in just conversation form, figure out how to get to the light,” she said.

Maren Morris believes being a mom has ‘galvanized’ her

Since becoming a mom, the musician said she’s felt more inclined to speak up about her opinions and the things she believes in. “I think it’s gotten more galvanized since I’ve had my son. I am really trying to make something beyond music,” Morris explained. “And I want people to look around at my shows and realize, ‘OK, this is really loving, and safe, and comfortable.'”

In August, the cross-genre artist spent a month on the road with her toddler. She shared photos of their adventures on Instagram. In a sweet post celebrating Hayes, she called him “the biggest trooper I’ve ever seen.”

Morris’s latest album, Humble Quest, was recorded at Sheryl Crow’s studio barn and released in March. “It was magic in all the ways,” Morris told USA Today. The album contains the hit song “Circles Around This Town” and has resulted in Morris’ current tour. She has been performing throughout the fall, splitting her time between mom duties and travel. She accompanies her 2-year-old son Hayes on the road with musician husband Ryan Hurd.

Morris has had two albums go certified in North America for high sales. She has also scored three number-one songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. She also had eight top ten songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Morris hasn’t only won multiple accolades, she’s racked them up including one Grammy award, five Academy of Country Music Awards, one American Music award, and five Country Music Association Awards.