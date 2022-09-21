Maren Morris to Possibly Skip CMA Awards Amid Brittany Aldean Feud, Social Media Sounds Off

Country music star Marren Morris recently shared that she’s not comfortable attending the CMA Awards amid a feud with Brittany Aldean. Fans on social media voiced their opinions on the matter.

The situation began when Aldean, who is married to country star Jason Aldean, shared a post with what some considered to be a controversial caption to her Instagram page. She wrote: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Many people came for Aldean, with one of the first notably being Cassadee Pope. Pope tweeted about it, saying that you would think beauty brand owners would be more welcoming of the LGBTQ+ community, but instead was disappointed to see Aldean compare a tomboy phase to someone who wants to transition.

Morris responded to this tweet, writing: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human being? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Since then, more have voiced their opinions. And most recently, Morris shared in an interview that she may not attend the CMA Awards.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated,” she said to the Los Angeles Times. “But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

Many have taken to social media to share their support, or the opposite.

Social Media Voices Opinions on Marren Morris Possibly Skipping CMA Awards

Since the news hit the media, Morris has been met with a mixed reaction. One person tweeted: “@MarenMorris Maren Morris Says She Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Going to CMA Awards Amid Brittany Aldean Feud. Maybe you should keep your mouth shut instead of ridiculing other peoples opinions!! Snowflake!!!”

@MarenMorris Maren Morris Says She Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Going to CMA Awards Amid Brittany Aldean Feud. Maybe you should keep your mouth shut instead of ridiculing other peoples opinions!! Snowflake!!! — Dwight Weatherford (@DWeatherford57) September 21, 2022

However, others have shared support for Morris’s decision. Director Jake Wilson quote-tweeted an article about the situation, writing: “Q U E E N.”

Q U E E N https://t.co/ZLQq0MAekx — Jake Wilson (@jakewil) September 20, 2022

A culture writer also spoke out in support, writing: “I am loving seeing people in country push back against transphobic sh–, I also hope it leads to trans artists in country music getting some actual recognition and a platform.”

I am loving seeing people in country push back against transphobic shit, I also hope it leads to trans artists in country music getting some actual recognition and a platform. https://t.co/TAFZIn5uYS — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) September 6, 2022

Singer Ryan Hurd had also jumped in to voice his support, saying: “Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with.”

Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) August 27, 2022

Morris had told the Los Angeles Times that she hates feeling like “the hall monitor of treating people like human beings in country music.”

“I don’t have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids,” she said of calling Aldean ‘Insurrection Barbie.’ “The whole, ‘When they go low, we go high’ thing doesn’t work with these people. Any resistance movement is not done with kind words. And there’s a lot worse things I could have called her.”