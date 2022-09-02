Maren Morris’ Post About Being Called a ‘Lunatic Country Music Person’ Has Social Media Sounding Off

On Friday, Maren Morris reacted to a FOX News chyron that labeled her a “Lunatic Country Music Person.” That chyron came from Tucker Carlson Tonight, where Brittany Aldean was appearing to discuss her role in the ongoing argument that began last weekend. “The Bones” singer embraced the label. Check out her post below.

“#NewProfilePic,” she captioned a screenshot of the chyron.

Several celebs and fans alike praised her for the tweet.































How Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean Got Here

Last weekend, Cassadee Pope subtweeted the wife of Jason Aldean, who had made comments about gender identity on Instagram. The comments led to Maren Morris giving Brittany Aldean a new “nickname.”

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

Brittany Aldean embraced the phrase. She used it on Instagram stories, and country singer RaeLynn adopted it into her own Instagram post. That led to Aldean launching a “Barbie-inspired line” for her brand.

That led to Brittany’s appearance on FOX News on Thursday. That’s where Maren Morris spotted the chyron.

“I was extremely surprised,” Brittany Aldean told Tucker Carlson. “I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make this life-changing decisions at such a young age.”

The whole ordeal led to Jason Aldean’s publicity firm parting ways with him after 17 years, also on Thursday.

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus,” the firm said in a statement. “So we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore but will always be big fans of his music – he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”