maren-morris-posts-more-beachside-bikini-pics-during-vacation-with-husband-ryan-hurd

When the weather turns chilly, we all wish we could chill like Maren Morris and dash off to warm, relaxing Mexican beach vacation. Morris, the country music star, is sharing so many snaps of her vacation in Tulum, Mexico. Late Saturday night, she posted a gallery of photos. There are some showing her posing in her zebra-striped bikini. And we can see Morris’ husband, Ryan Hurd, enjoying time in the sun.

Maren Morris captioned the gallery: “Get rid of the Seaward. I’ll leave when I’m good and ready.” *That’s an old joke from Arrested Development. Gob had just purchased a yacht named Seaward. The boat ended up as the “C-Word.”

Fans of Maren Morris immediately started paying compliments to the country music star. “You’re iconic for quoting Arrested Development,” one fan remarked.

“You look so dang pretty,” another fan said. Another told her “you are so elegant in this photo…and as always, beautiful.”

Compliments aside, Maren Morris did enjoy a very good week. On Tuesday, she received word of her 15th, 16th and 17th Grammy nominations. She acknowledged them with a tweet and a paraphrase of a Taylor Swift lyric: “It’s me. Hi, I’m the nominee, it’s me.”

She’s up for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for “Circles Around the Town.” Her “Humble Quest” is up for country album of the year.

Miranda Lambert leads the way in country Grammy nominations. She received nods in all four categories. That includes her collaboration with Luke Combs, which places them both in the best country duo/group category.

Meanwhile, in the best solo performance, Maren Morris vies with Lambert, Zach Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson.

The Grammy nominations for country album also include Luke Combs (‘Growin’ Up’), Lambert (“Palomino”), Ashley McBryde (‘Ashley McBryde Presents;) and Willie Nelson (“A Beautiful Time”).

Last week, Morris also offered her thoughts about life with baby boy, Hayes. He’s two. And he’s definitely reshaped the life of his parents. Morris posted on Twitter: “Maybe it’s 32, maybe it’s having a kid, but I’m not coming to your 8pm dinner invite. HONEY. That is when I’m putting on face creams, I’m dimming the lights, the bra is off, the pen has been hit, I’m putting on The Office.”

Earlier in the month, she combined business with pleasure with a visit to Disney World. She brought her husband and son along as she filmed her part in the TV special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.