Maren Morris Raises Over $100K From T-Shirt Sales Stemming From Feud With Brittany Aldean

On Friday afternoon, Maren Morris announced that she’d sell a new t-shirt commemorating a new “nickname” given to her. During a segment on FOX News this week, Brittany Aldean joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the exchange the two women are engaged in. A chyron on the bottom of the screen identified Morris as a “Lunatic Country Music Person.” Maren’s first reaction was to embrace the title.

By the afternoon, she had created a t-shirt with the label. The shirt also included a phone number for the transgender youth crisis hotline.

Maren Morris announced that all proceeds from sales of the t-shirt would benefit trans charities. By Saturday morning, Morris announced that sales had already topped $100,000.

Over $100K raised.



Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics. 🌈https://t.co/Xtru7LgHIP — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 3, 2022

“Over $100k raised. Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics,” Morris tweeted.

Maren Morris’s move came after Brittany Aldean embraced Morris calling her “Insurrection Barbie.” Aldean leapt at the opportunity to create a line of clothing for her brand and said that “a portion of proceeds would benefit charities.” Within 24 hours, Morris fired back with her own fundraiser and new stakes.

How Did the Maren Morris Debate with Brittany Aldean Begin?

If you’re just catching up, last weekend, Brittany Aldean posted a makeup video on Instagram.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” she captioned the post.

Screenshots of the post crossed over to Twitter and a debate began. Cassadee Pope became the first person in the country music community to react publicly.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” Pope said on Twitter.

That’s when things erupted.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” Maren Morris replied.

From there, political pundit Candace Owens jumped into the fray with Morris. By the next day, Brittany Aldean had announced that she’d be releasing a new clothing line. By Thursday evening, Aldean was on FOX News with Tucker Carlson.

“I was extremely surprised,” she told Carlson during the interview. “I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age.”

She promoted her new line of clothing during the appearance. Aldean announced that a portion of the proceeds would benefit charity. Thursday evening was also when Jason Aldean was dropped by his publicity firm of 17 years. By Friday, Maren Morris went on the offensive. Every time it seems that this saga is done, it finds new life.