Maren Morris Reacts to Being Labeled a ‘Lunatic Country Music Person’

We’re now nearing a second week of the ongoing feud between Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean. Both women seem to be embracing labels given to them by folks that disagree with their side. The saga began when Cassadee Pope called out Jason Aldean’s wife for making comments about gender identity in an Instagram post. Then, Morris called Brittany Aldean “Insurrection Barbie.”

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

Brittany Aldean embraced the “nickname” in her Instagram stories. And RaeLynn adapted the phrase in her own Instagram posts. All of that led to Brittany Aldean launching a “Barbie-inspired” product line with her brand. She then appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News.

“I was extremely surprised,” Aldean told Carlson. “I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough. They should have parents that love them and advocate for them, regardless.”

Brittany Aldean reasoned that many things in the United States come with age restrictions. She listed thing that included everything from purchasing cigarettes to voting.

Now, Maren Morris is embracing the “nicknames” she has received from those in Aldean’s camp. During the FOX News appearance, Tucker Carlson displayed a chryon that took a shot at Morris. The “Circles Around This Town” singer responded to that on Friday.

“#NewProfilePic,” Maren Morris captioned a photo of the chryon that read “Lunatic Country Music Person.”

A couple of Maren Morris’s peers weighed in.

“I hope you get this framed and display it like a Grammy in some place of prominence in your home,” said indie artist Ron Pope.

“Absolute goals,” said Americana artist Emily Scott Robinson.

“I can’t love you more than I do now,” replied Her Country author Marissa Moss.

Maren Morris Embraces Hate From Tucker Carlson

Those were just a few of the notable folks in Maren Morris’s mentioned.

“omgahhh the highest honor,” said Chrissy Teigen.

“Legend,” replied Americana band the Vandoliers.

One fan pointed out some irony in the chryon’s choice of words.

“‘Person’ is sending me,” a fan replied.

This story has had a longer shelf life than anyone could have predicted, and it may not be done yet. This week, Jason Aldean’s publicity team of 17 years dropped the country music singer in the wake of the incident. The GreenRoom released a statement about the decision.

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus,” the statement said. “So we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music – he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

Maren Morris remains on tour through October. Aldean has dates until early November.