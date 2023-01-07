Maren Morris Reflects on Her ‘Weird’ Ride in Music After 10 Years in Nashville

While looking back on her music career, Maren Morris reflects on her “weird” ride in the industry after a decade in Nashville.

During a recent social media post, Maren Morris described Nashville as being a 10-year town. “10 years ago, I packed up the u-haul with a dream and a healthy dose of delusion,” Morris explained. “Moved into a Craigslist place with two roommates I didn’t know, and hustled to get into any writing room I could. 10 years late, I’m still driving circles around this town.”

Maren Morris then stated that the dream she now has looks a little different than the one she packed up with. “A lot of miracles and a lot more lessons than I cared to learn, but it has a pretty patina that makes it mine,” she continued. The country music hitmaker further shared what she would say to her younger self. “I want to give my younger self a hug and say, ‘Brace yourself, bitch. It’s gonna get weird but you’re gonna be so proud.’”

In regards to what she expects in the future, Maren Morris went on to add, “Everything in my bones says this next decade will look even more different. Happier, untethered, and more lived in. I’m excited to know her. Happy ten years, Nashville.”

According to PEOPLE, Maren Morris rose to fame with her Grammy-winner hit song My Church. The song is the lead single off her 2016 album Hero. The album is Morris’ first release on a major label and her fourth overall. Along with a Grammy, Morris has secured five Academy of Country Music Awards, one American Music Award, and five Country Music Association Awards.

Maren Morris Talks About Becoming ‘Fearless’ Again After Having Her Son

While speaking to CBS News in April 2022, Maren Morris opened up about how she became fearless again following the birth of her son.

“It was crazy how much easier it is to sing when you’re not nine months pregnant,” Maren Morris declared following a performance. “I feel like I’m becoming fearless again. Because I just don’t know what there is to be afraid of after, like, the last couple of years. I’ve done things that have scared the ever-loving hell out of me, and I made it through it.”

When asked what scared her so much, Maren Morris stated, “Having my son, and having, like, a really rough labor and birth with him. I had an emergency C-section and, like, both our heart rates were dropping, and it had been, like, 31 hours and he still wasn’t coming. And then, yeah, like, postpartum depression, that was, like, another surprise. And yeah, it’s just like a lot of reality checks, and knowing that, like, I wasn’t in control, and I probably never was.”