Maren Morris Reignites Brittany Aldean Feud With Halloween Meme

Approaching her beef with Brittany Aldean in a humorous way, Maren Morris took to Instagram to share a pic of a Halloween meme that is inspired by the ongoing feud with Jason Aldean’s wife.

“S P O O K Y 🕷 S Z N,” Maren Morris declared with the meme showing a Lunatic Country Music Person costume from Spirit. This is in reference to the nickname Morris received from Fox News Tucker Carlson over the situation between her and Brittany Aldean. According to the costume bag, items included are a tambourine, inclusive fans, a pickleball paddle, a wig, and beef with transphobes. However, a tall guy (referencing her husband Ryan Hurd) is not included.

In late August, Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean got into a public feud when Aldean thanked her parents for not “changing her gender” when she went through her adolescent tomboy phase. Morris spoke out against the comments, calling them transphobic. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” Morris tweeted.

The Halloween meme surfaced just a little over a week after Jason Aldean named dropped Maren Morris during his Nashville concert. While performing on stage, Aldean hinted about the special guest he was getting ready to perform with.

“I thought, man, who could I call? I got some friends in town,” Jason Aldean stated to the crowd. He began to rattle off country music hitmaker names. “I could call Luke Bryan. I could call Kane Brown. See if Kenny Chesney’s here and not at the beach.”

But then he declared, “Maren Morris,” which made the audience boo loudly. The country music star reacted with a confused expression and then brought Morgan Wallen on stage.

Weeks after the feud between her and Brittany Aldean began, Maren Morris spoke to GLAAD about the situation. She said at the time that her comments towards Jason Aldean’s wife came from a good place.

“I don’t think you can do this all the time with sunshine and rainbows,” Maren Morris stated. “I think you need to have the tough conversation so people can understand what’s going on. You can save someone’s life by having the right information.”

Maren Morris also stated that it’s important for her to correct discourse that is completely untrue about transgender youth and gender-affirming care. “It’s not like we’re talking about what your favorite color is,” she continued. “We’re talking about people’s lives… It’s really sensitive.”

Maren Morris finished the conversation by stating that she wants her fans to feel “safe” at her shows. She also wants to make sure they know where she stands with the LGBTQ community.