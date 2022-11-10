Maren Morris reportedly skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after she said she wouldn’t be “comfortable” attending one of country music’s biggest nights of the year.

Morris has publicly feuded with Jason Aldean and wife, Brittany, since late August. People magazine reported the story Wednesday night. The magazine initially said that Morris no-showed on the entire event. But she attended the ceremony.

But Maren Morris was there. A national television audience saw the country star when the ABC cameras showed the crowd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. She got there in time for the announcement of album of the year. She was up for her “Humble Quest.” The high-profile album category featured industry heavyweights. Luke Combs took home the trophy. Other nominees included Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson and Old Dominion.

The feud between Maren Morris and the Aldeans started on social media in late summer. It’s political in nature. Brittany Aldean, who is a fashion and cosmetics influencer on social media, posted a makeup tutorial. She captioned it: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Morris saw the video after Cassadee Pope tweeted about it. Morris replied “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

The comments went viral and comments got ugly. Brittany Aldean even did an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. Carlson described Morris as a “Lunatic Country Music Person.”

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards. The two had feuded with Maren Morris, who attended the CMAs, but didn’t walk the red carpet. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In an interview back in September, Morris told the Los Angeles Times about whether she’d go to the CMA Awards.

“Honestly, I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go. I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room. And maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

But Morris said it was more about her feeling “awkward” at awards ceremonies.

“I think I was more sad going last year,” she told the LA Times. “Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

Jason and Brittany Aldean walked the CMA red carpet. He and Carrie Underwood were up for musical event of the year for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You.” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde won for the category.

Morris has won five CMA awards in her career.