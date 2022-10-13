Maren Morris Reveals How She’ll Feel If Her Son Pursues a Music Career

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd are both singer-songwriters. They’ve written together for years and in addition to their own albums, they’ve had songs cut by musicians across the board. Toby Keith included a song that they wrote on his most recent album. They have a two-year-old son, and she doesn’t necessarily want him to follow in their footsteps. The “Circles Around This Town” singer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live recently and talked about his future.

Hayes has been across the country with his mom on a tour bus, and he has seen “every children’s museum, every aquarium, every zoo in every city. He’s two and a half and really cultured,” she said.

But that lifestyle isn’t really what she hopes he goes for as an adult.

“As a parent, you support any of their dreams,” she said. “But my husband and I are like, ‘Please don’t end up in the music industry!’ We want him to be, like, an accountant.”

She also talked about her newest obsession: pickleball.

“Pickleball is life,” she said. Maren Morris and her crew picked up the sport while they were out on the road. Check out the full interview in the video below.

Maren Morris recently took some time away from her ‘Humble Quest’ tour to perform at a fundraising event in Las Vegas hosted by Shaquille O’Neal. She posed for a photo with the NBA legend, and she’s quite shorter than him. His charity, The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, benefits underserved young people. She performed alongside Maroon 5, H.E.R., Pitbull and a John Mulaney did a stand-up set.



Maren Morris recently spoke about the secret to the success of her marriage to Ryan Hurd. It’s difficult sometimes, as both are usually on tour, but the couple is deliberate in planning their time together when they are off the road.

Maren Morris on the ‘Humble Quest’ Tour

Maren Morris’s ‘Humble Quest’ continues throughout October. Then she’ll get a little bit of time off to stay home with Ryan and Hayes. Her next stop is at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 13. Then she’s off to Colorado for a sold-out show at Red Rocks. She’ll swing through Texas at the end of the month, hitting Irving Music Factory in Dallas and wrapping at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels on October 29.

She takes a month off before hosting a big one at home. Maren Morris headlines Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 2. And she’s starting to look ahead to 2023 with Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico on January 4. That one is the festival hosted by Brandi Carlile. You can check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each stop at her website.