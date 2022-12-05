maren-morris-reveals-next-major-career-step

Earlier this year, country music entertainer Maren Morris set her sights on her dream acting role on Broadway. The singer always dreamed of being in a Broadway musical. When she discovered that the role of Elphaba Thropp was open for Wicked, one of her favorite shows, she decided to audition. She even posted her audition video on social media and shared it with fans. In August, she announced that she received a callback for the role, meaning that the executives liked her initial performance enough to bring her back for another try.

Test shot for my self tape audition.



The THEATRE dah-ling



IS JUMPING OUT. 💚



Honestly, even if I don’t get the part, this was so fun and I bought a freakin’ backdrop off Amazon. 😂🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1cLze6qFYC — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 22, 2022

On the latest episode of The Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist, Morris shared that her recent audition is only one way she’s challenging herself to grow brave and try new things. “I wanna do Broadway,” Morris explained. “I’ve really tried to just scare myself, the last few years. I hosted a late-night show — had never done that. I flew with the Air Force Thunderbirds — in, like, a fighter jet.”

Morris has not given up on her musical theater dream and continues to strive for success. The singer got to live out some Wicked dreams onstage in Nashville on Friday night during the final stop of her Humble Quest Tour at Bridgestone Arena, even if it wasn’t exactly Broadway. As reported by Taste of Country, a special guest joined the singer on stage to perform Wicked. Singer and actor Kristin Chenoweth played Galinda opposite Idina Menzel’s Elphaba when the musical first opened on Broadway in 2003. Chenoweth had previously given a series of encouraging tweets to support Morris’ decision to try out for Wicked.

Kristin Chenoweth raved about how talented Maren Morris is

Chenoweth rearranged her schedule so she could make an appearance at the concert. She raved about how “talented” Morris is before they launched into a stunning rendition of the beloved “For Good.” Their voices blended beautifully, with Morris demonstrating that she does have Broadway-worthy pipes in one of the most touching moments of the night.

Morris’s latest album, Humble Quest, was recorded at Sheryl Crow’s studio barn and released in March. “It was magic in all the ways,” Morris told USA Today. The album contains the hit song “Circles Around This Town” and has resulted in Morris’ current tour. She has been performing throughout the fall, splitting her time between mom duties and travel. She accompanies her 2-year-old son Hayes on the road with musician husband Ryan Hurd.

Morris has had two albums go certified in North America for high sales. She has also scored three number-one songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and eight top ten songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Morris hasn’t only won multiple accolades, she’s racked them up including one Grammy award, five Academy of Country Music Awards, one American Music award, and five Country Music Association Awards.