Maren Morris Reveals the Secret to Her Successful Marriage to Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd married in 2018, and they have a two-year-old son. They’re both on the road quite a bit, but they manage to navigate touring schedules with their marriage. In a new conversation with Sony, she reveals how they make it work.

“It’s definitely a labor of love,” she said. “I think it takes a lot of planning and forethought, especially when you’re touring for a living and you’re constantly away from each other. Yeah, you have to get creative with your schedule. And luckily we work with a lot of the same people that help our calendars coalesce. And we have good like date nights planned and we’re gonna go on vacation in a couple of months, which I’m really excited about, just to kind of like get away and just be with each other. But yeah, it takes a village for sure to help us go but we’re really lucky that we have those people in our life and that we love each other so much that we want to make our dreams and our relationship substantial.”

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd met during a songwriting session in 2013. Tim McGraw’s “Last Turn Home” came from that one. More recently, a track that they penned together titled “Old School” popped up on Toby Keith’s latest album. They have one massive country radio hit they recorded together. That’s “Chasing After You.” The couple joined each other at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas last weekend to perform the song together.

Morris says that she was fearful of their writing partnership being jeopardized by their relationship. But that was never the case, and they continue to write with each other and with other people.

Maren Morris’s ‘Humble Quest’ Continues

Maren Morris remains on the road throughout October. Her next stop is in Wilmington, N.C. at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on September 30. She’ll head out west for two big dates in a couple of weeks. She’s at Hollywood Bowl on October 13 and she’s at Red Rocks on October 19. She takes a big break after a show at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Tex. on October 28. And she’ll have the big homecoming show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on December 2. There’s probably a good chance her husband shows up for that one. In January, she joins Brandi Carlile’s “Girls Just Wanna Weekend” festival. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information for each at her website.

Meanwhile, Ryan Hurd is winding down his year. He’s at The Bullpen in Washington, D.C. on September 29. And he’ll wrap up in Sacramento on October 18. Check out his dates and get ticket information at his website.