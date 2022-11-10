Maren Morris Skips CMA Awards Red Carpet, Country Music Fans Sound Off

Following Maren Morris’ decision to skip the red carpet of the 2022 CMA Awards, country music fans sound off to the singer and songwriter’s actions.

As previously reported, Maren Morris made an appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards, despite saying that she wasn’t comfortable about attending the event a few weeks ago. This was due to her public ongoing feud with Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany.

While speaking to the Los Angeles Times in September, Maren Morris stated, “Honestly, I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go. I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

Although it was initially reported that Morris was a no-show for the CMA Awards, the national television audience saw the country star when ABC cameras showed her in the crowd at the Bridgestone Arena.

Maren Morris was up for Album of the Year with her Humble Quest record. Other nominees for the award included Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, and Old Dominion. Combs ended up taking home the award.

Maren Morris also shared a video of her walking through a behind-the-scene area to avoid the red carpet. “BYOB, CMA,” she captioned the video. Taylor Swift’s Karma is playing in the background.

Maren Morris Is Praised & Criticized About Her CMA Awards Entrance

Twitter users flocked to the platform to share their thoughts about Morris’ decision. “Love how this one has a big mouth on twitter but was so scared to walk the red carpet at the CMAs she snuck in. Did you really think you were going to win!!!!” One critic of Morris tweeted.

Another critic pointed out the drama that Maren Morris caused over being comfortable at the event. “All that drama about not being comfortable attending the CMAs. Boo hoo. I see she snuck in without facing the public. Knew she was going she was looking for the sympathy vote! Well you lost! You should of put your big girl panties on and walked the red carpet.”

Others hoped that Maren Morris’ career will stop thriving. “Maren Morris is a pop singer that labels her music as country for the money grab. Hopefully the new crop of women true country music singers will push Maren off of the radio and far away from any country music awards.”

However, not everyone was criticizing Maren Morris for the move. “The song choice is very fitting for you seeing #them tonight bc karma IS a god and it’s on your side queen,” one of Morris’ fans declared.

“ILYSM! I’m so proud of you. Keep fighting the good fight. Tell the haters to eat shit,” another fan added.