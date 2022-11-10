Maren Morris Skips CMA Awards Red Carpet: Here’s Why

As Maren Morris continues to dominate headlines over her behind-the-scenes CMA Awards entrance, the country music world is wondering why she decided to skip the big event’s red carpet.

Just a couple of months before the CMA Awards, Maren Morris and Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, had a public online feud. Morris got into it with Aldean over what she thought was a transphobic comment. Aldean declared in an Instagram post thanking her parents for not changing her gender while she was going through her tomboy phase.

After Brittany’s post gained some attention, fellow country singer Cassadee Pope called out Aldean for the comments. “Here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition,” Pope stated. “Real nice.”

In response, Maren Morris chimed in by stating, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

This is when the back and forth between Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean began. Aldean clapped back against Morris’ comments by stating she was advocating against genital mutilation of children. “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day, [my son] Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur, and tomorrow [my daughter] Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.”

Maren Morris responded by saying she’s glad that Brittany Aldean didn’t become a boy. “Because we really don’t need another a—hole dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’”

Maren Morris Admitted She Wasn’t ‘Comfortable’ Attending the CMA Awards

Weeks after the feud with Brittany Aldean began, Maren Morris spoke to the Los Angeles Times about how she wasn’t “comfortable” about attending the CMA Awards this year.

“Honestly, I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go,” Maren Morris explained. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

Maren Morris then said she thought she was more sad about going last year. “Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

Jason Aldean also spoke about how he and Brittany were planning to attend the big event. “We’re nominated for an award, so yeah, can’t miss that, man,” he told Taste of Country. “This really is the last thing of the year for most of us. I mean, it’s kind of the conclusion of the year, the CMA Awards. So, it’s time to cut loose after the show’s over.”