maren-morris-speaks-out-about-family-life-amid-brittany-aldean-feud

Maren Morris has recently been engaged in a social media feud with Brittany Aldean after the wife of country music star Jason Aldean posted comments on Instagram some viewed as insensitive towards the LGBTQ+ community.

There’s been a great deal of negative attention given to the situation since Aldean’s comments earlier this week. But Morris is still busy on the road with her Humble Quest Tour. She took a chance to reflect on being on the road with her young son at her side in an Instagram post.

“My baby has been out on the road with me all month and is the biggest trooper I’ve ever seen,” Morris began in her post. “He’s only 2, but has come alive on this run. He is talking more than ever, has seen every zoo, aquarium, and children’s museum that America has to offer. He knows every band, crew and bus driver’s name now, and lights up a room when I know how much this team has sacrificed to make my show go while they are missing their families at home.”

She concluded her post by adding, “Kids and touring is a creative adjustment that a lot of people have helped us make a reality, but we are making it work. We miss @ryanhurd and can’t wait to be home.”

Maren Morris Social Media Feud Gets Heated

Morris seems to be reflecting on what’s important to her after the social media feud with Aldean grew heated.

The feud began when Aldean posted a video clip of herself with the caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Brittany Aldean captioned her Instagram clip.

She was alluding to the polarizing topic of gender identity and gender transition. Topics that are currently at the heart of many Americans both positively and negatively.

Country star Cassadee Pope was the first to make a high-profile comment against Aldean’s post. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” Pope wrote on Twitter.

Morris responded to Pope by saying, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Both country singers have been outspoken about their views on supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Aldean eventually saw their comments and from there the discussion became decidedly more heated. All three women proceeded to trade more and more barbs with each other as they each defended their own views. Clearly on two very different sides of the argument.