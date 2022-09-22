Maren Morris Speaks Out About Standing Up for ‘Injustices’ Amid Brittany Aldean Drama

Maren Morris sees a world where children are bullied online, and it’s something that she wishes they didn’t have to deal with. In the wake of a public debate with Brittany Aldean, she joined Audacy’s I’m Listening podcast and opened up more.

“I feel terrible, honestly, for kids that are growing up with social media,” she said. “People can cowardly hide behind their phone screens. I totally feel for the kids that are dealing with that because I’m where I’m at and I still deal with that. It never really ends, and it’s not whether you’re bullied as a public figure or a kid, you’re just always gonna face some sort of adversity or someone that’s trying to puncture your balloon of happiness.”

Maren Morris got in to a debate with Brittany Aldean in August about transgender rights. It began when the latter made comments on Instagram about youth transgender care. It then exploded on Twitter when Cassadee Pope made comments about the post. Maren Morris replied and it set off a firestorm on the social media platform. Since the incident, Aldean started a fashion line under her brand donating “a portion” of the proceeds to charities. Morris printed up t-shirts with “Lunatic Country Music Person” on the front – a phrase she lifted from a FOX News chryon about the story. She donated all proceeds to charity, and announced that they raised more than $100,000 in 24 hours.

Maren Morris on Picking Her Battles

She didn’t directly address the debate in the interview. But she did talk about why she speaks her mind.

“I can sleep at night knowing that I am always going to try to be a better person,” she said. “I stand up for injustices when I see them. And then sometimes I know that it’s totally okay not to insert yourself into the fight. Sometimes you can silently support something as well. And that’s something you have to do for your own mental health.”

She says that one of the biggest keys to maintaining her own happiness is not reading the comments.

“I don’t need to know,” she said. “I’m doing my thing. I’m having a great time. If I posted a picture of it, it’s because I’m proud of it or I liked it or I was having fun while I was doing it. And I don’t necessarily need to know what everybody thinks about it.”

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Maren Morris said that she isn’t sure that she’ll attend the CMA Awards on November 9.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated,” she said. “But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”