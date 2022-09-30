Maren Morris Speaks Out About Why She Got ‘Heated’ in Brittany Aldean Feud

Singer-songwriter Maren Morris recently made headlines after a heated social media feud with Brittany Aldean. The two locked horns over their views on issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community and both women took a passionate but opposing stance on the topic.

Morris spoke about where her stance came from and how her upbringing influenced her view of the world in a revealing interview with GLAAD. She said she was always involved with theater throughout school and had made friends who identified as gay.

“It was always just very normal,” Morris said. “My mom was really close to her uncle growing up, who sadly died in the early ’90s of AIDS. It was just always a conversation in our household that we’re all the same and there is no ‘us’ and ‘you.’ … I definitely feel like it hits closer to home for me now, having a son — and I have gay family members.”

Morris said she didn’t realize the importance of having the mindset for equality until she became an adult. After she welcomed her first child in 2020, the topic game fully into perspective for her.

“That’s all I can do going forward with my son is have those same conversations so it’s not even a complex or a thing, because it shouldn’t be,” Morris said. “I definitely get heated because … we’re talking about people’s lives. I do get extremely emotional when I talk about it.”

The Maren Morris-Brittany Aldean Fued

The singer showed her cards when Aldean made an Instagram post that was criticized by some as being transphobic. “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Aldean wrote.

Cassadee Pope was the first to call out the post, tweeting at the time, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Morris then chimed in with a firey comment of her own. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

The feud took off from there with both country music stars doubling down on their opposing views. Morris said it’s important to have hard conversations. Even with people who disagree.

“You’re coming from a good place,” Morris said. “But I don’t think you can do this all the time with, like, sunshine and rainbows. I think you have to have the tough conversations so people, like, understand what’s actually going on and you could actually save someone’s life having the right information.”

Morris said when she became a parent, she grew an “empathy bone” towards misinformation. “I think you’re even more sensitive to disinformation and bullying [as a parent]. Sadly, there are a lot of people that believe things that are just simply untrue about trans youth and gender-affirming care and what it actually entails.”